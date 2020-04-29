Payne County begins opening facilities Friday

The Payne County Administration Building will once again be open to the public Friday. The field offices of commissioners Zach Cavett and Rocky Blasier will also open that day.
The Payne County Budget Board, which is comprised of Payne County’s elected county officers, approved the action in an emergency meeting Tuesday, making its decision in light of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s three-stage plan to re-open Oklahoma and after getting input from Emergency Management Director Jeff Kuhn.
When he addressed the Budget Board, Kuhn noted the county’s comparatively low number of positive tests and hospitalizations.
“I am not fearful of opening up in Payne County,” he said.
Individual county offices will determine appropriate sanitation procedures for their own offices.
Members of the public entering the county administration building will be expected to wear cloth masks or face coverings.
The Payne County Courthouse will remain closed to the public, except for emergencies.
Payne County Court Clerk Lori Allen advised the other members of the Budget Board that a joint order from the Oklahoma Supreme Court and Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has closed courthouses through May 15.
A committee comprised of judges and court clerks is meeting to decide when courthouses could safely re-open, Allen said. She advised that in the meantime, her office is accepting filings by mail and email. Allen recommended waiting until the next budget board meeting May 11 to decide when the Payne County Courthouse should be opened to the public.
The Budget Board decided the Payne County Expo Center could re-open when Director Colin Campbell determines it is appropriate. Campbell plans to meet with county attorney Lowell Barto for guidance on allowing the public to attend events at the Expo Center.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore NP.
