The Payne County Budget Board has adopted an operating budget for fiscal year 2021 that includes $19.05 million in allocations from the county general fund and $5.02 million for the Payne County Health Department. The Budget Board is comprised of elected officials in Payne County who make budgetary and policy decisions involving the county.
The lengthy meeting involved presentations concerning 23 different county offices or departments.
A projection of general fund revenue for the next fiscal year was made by Steven Cundiff, C.P.A.
The three primary revenue sources for the county general fund are an estimate of county ad valorem or property taxes totaling $8.57 million, miscellaneous fees totaling $1.79 million and a carryover of $8.68 million from this year’s budget.
“There are a lot of estimates and uncertainties involving the carryover amount,” Cundiff said.
The proposed general fund budgets from County Treasurer Carla Manning and County Clerk Glenna Craig involved a reduction in salaries for one position in each office.
Craig indicated the position in her office would be funded through a cash account maintained by her office. Cundiff noted that there was a “tightening of the belt” from those offices concerning the general fund budget.
The budget for jail operations prompted the longest discussion at the meeting.
Sheriff Kevin Woodward requested funding of $1.6 million in jail operations salaries. Last year, the Budget Board did not approve the request to fund that amount of salaries from the county general fund. They were instead funded from the account maintained by the Payne County Facilities Authority with proceeds from the one-fourth cent sales tax approved for jail construction and operations.
Woodward noted that the total proposed budget for the jail was $3.14 million.
In prior years, the Budget Board had funded $800,000 of the requested jail operations amount from the county general fund, he said.
In response to Woodward’s request, Craig argued that the county needs a significant contingency reserve fund to cover disasters and unforeseen events. Without funding the jail operations, the tentative budget would have had an estimated $6.9 million reserve, with $4.3 million of that as a restricted reserve to be used if ad valorem taxes were not collected as estimated.
Cundiff said he considered the restricted reserve of $4.3 million to be a “sacred cow.”
Craig also argued that the Sheriff had cash accounts totaling approximately $8 million from which he could fund the salaries.
Of that amount, $6.92 million is in the one-fourth cent sales tax account maintained with the facilities authority, according to Manning.
Woodward countered that the one-fourth cent sales tax will not be available to the Sheriff’s Office in April of next year, since that tax had a sunset date of March 31. At that point it will be re-purposed for use on county bridges and roadways.
Woodward also argued that sales tax collections in Payne County are declining because of the COVID-19 virus. That means smaller amounts will be deposited into the account for jail operations.
After the arguments were presented, County Assessor James Cowan moved to remove the $1.6 million in requested jail salaries from the proposed budget and to review it in October when the budget is amended and finalized. Craig seconded the motion.
On a roll call vote, only Craig and Cowan voted in favor of the motion.
The adopted budget for the county general fund approves the requested $1.6 million in jail operations salaries and has an estimated $5.3 million in carryover funds.
The adopted budget will need to be approved by the Excise Board before being sent to the State Auditor’s office, Craig said.
The Budget Board will meet in October to amend and finalize the fiscal year 2021 budget after final revenues are reported and this year’s carryover amount is determined.
Following the meeting, Manning confirmed that sales tax collections remain lower than in the months before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manning received $210,182 in June from the one-quarter cent sales tax for sales tax collected in May. The amount was down from $247,953 collected in May of the previous year.
