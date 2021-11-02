The Payne County Budget Board – a body comprised of elected county officials who make budget decisions involving the county general fund – has approved an amended budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. At a special meeting held on Oct. 20, the budget board also approved a salary increase of approximately $482 per month for elected county officers.
The calculation was made by County Clerk Glenna Craig according to a complicated formula enacted by the Oklahoma legislature that is based on the county’s population according to the federal census and the county’s valuation for taxable property.
Payne County’s population is listed at 78,723 and the property valuation is $945.8 million.
First deputies of county officers are paid 90% of their county officer’s salary so they will also receive a pay raise, as will several deputies in the Payne County Sheriff’s office who are paid a percentage of the Sheriff’s salary.
The budget board declined to approve a pay raise for other county employees, citing a 5% increase in the cost of fringe benefits for employees, including health, dental, vision, and life insurance.
Craig noted that the salary computation formula required county officers to take a pay cut two years ago.
The general fund budget approved on Oct. 20 totals $20.7 million, including projected ad valorem tax revenues of $9.5 million, miscellaneous fees of $1.6 million and a carryover from the prior year of $9.7 million. That budget amends a preliminary budget approved June 2 that also includes $6.2 million for the County Health Fund.
Other special revenue funds including sales tax proceeds are projected to total approximately $42.624 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The entire amended budget is available for public inspection on the website maintained by County Clerk Glenna Craig under the Financial Reports heading.
Ad valorem tax revenues are based on real and personal property values in Payne County that are calculated at almost $1 billion.
The total personal property tax valuation of $267 million includes oil in storage at the Cushing oil tank farms – approximately 40% of the total of personal property taxes assessed – County Assessor James Cowan estimates. Other sources include property owned by manufacturing businesses.
The budget board held another special meeting on Monday to approve payment of an invoice from AT&T for installing a fiber optic line at the Emergency Management command center near Glencoe. The invoice for approximately $14,000 was received after the last fiscal year when funds were set aside for payment. The budget board approved payment from the proceeds of a three-eighths cent sales tax that sunsets December 31, 2023.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP
