The Payne County budget board had a lengthy monthly meeting on Monday dealing primarily with employee benefits for county employees.
The budget board is comprised of elected county officials who make budgetary decisions for county government.
Cary Taylor with Premier Consulting gave a presentation on health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance and life insurance. Taylor laid out multiple options for health insurance with decreasing premium costs for coverages with a higher deductible and higher out of pocket expenses for employees. He said the current plan with Community Care has a $500 deductible and is an “extremely rich benefit plan.” Very few of his clients offer such a low deductible.
Community Care is offering the same plan with a 6.2% rate increase for the next calendar year.
Taylor asked the board: “How long can Payne County continue to offer an ‘extremely rich’ health insurance plan for its employees?”
County Clerk Glenna Craig reported that Payne County is spending $2.1 million this year in health insurance costs with Community Care. In conducting an entire market study on health insurance, Taylor found that BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma could offer a similar plan with only a 3.2% increase, because it was applying a one time transition credit of $100,000 for Payne County to switch insurance carriers.
Craig also noted that Community Care was not providing favorable coverage on insurance claims for medical treatment provided at Hillcrest Hospital in Cushing. Taylor acknowledged that other rural hospitals were having difficulty in receiving insurance coverage from Community Care.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett discussed the problem in changing insurance carriers and coverage plans, which can be confusing and complicated for county employees. Sheriff Kevin Woodward noted there is a problem recruiting officers in his department due to low pay.
“I want to get my employees the best coverage we can as long as it is affordable,” Woodward said.
In a motion by Cavett and seconded by Woodward, the board voted 5-3 to retain Community Care for health insurance using the existing $500 deductible plan. Craig was joined by County Treasurer Carla Manning and Court Clerk Lori Allen, in voting no.
The budget board voted to use Delta Dental for dental insurance and VSP Vision Care for vision insurance, since it did not have a rate increase. They went with Symetra Life Insurance Company for life insurance and got a premium reduction over what Prudential Life Insurance had charged for the last year.
After making these decisions, Taylor said, “now get ready for open enrollment” which could start the week of Oct. 7.
Craig proposed changes in how her office handles payroll and paychecks for county employees. Craig encourages automatic deposits for payroll checks, but 23 employees continue to have a paycheck. The employee must pick up the paycheck, sign an affidavit form allowing another to pick up the check, or have the paycheck mailed to a designated address.
Craig received a laugh when she handed out papers on her proposal to email payroll information instead of mailing the documentation, thus reducing paper waste.
Craig also announced that purchase orders could be sent electronically to her office through the KellPro, Inc. accounting system, which would not require her staff to re-enter the data by.
After much discussion, the budget board decided not to schedule a proposed Christmas Party for county employees and their families. Members of the board noted that the Christmas season is busy enough and another time might be more suitable for social time with all county employees and their families. The board approved having an Employee Appreciation Day in October of 2020 on a date and at a location to be determined later.
