The Payne County Budget Board has decided to take more time to study a proposed revision of the county’s drug policy. The new policy is being proposed to address Oklahoma’s legalization of medical marijuana.
The Budget Board, which is comprised of all elected officials in the county, makes budget and policy decisions for county offices. Its members plan to consider the proposed changes at a special meeting on Monday.
The proposed policy was previously approved by the Payne County Board of Commissioners based on a recommendation from the Oklahoma Association of County Commissioners.
ACCO’s proposed language allows county officials to designate “safety-sensitive” positions when the elected official reasonably believes the job duties affect the safety of that employee or others.
Employees for safety-sensitive positions are not allowed to use medical marijuana.
Sheriff Kevin Woodward said he is anxious to have the budget board approve the new policy. He anticipates designating all positions in his office as “safety-sensitive.”
However, until the budget board approves the new policy, a county employee having a medical marijuana license may not be discharged for a positive marijuana test that violates the county’s existing drug testing policy.
Since marijuana remains in the body for approximately 20 days after use, Woodward says that the recommended time for starting new drug testing would be 30 days after the position has been designated as “safety-sensitive” under the new policy.
The budget board is also considering changes to the county’s sick-leave policy. Woodward is proposing that the county adopt sick-leave provisions that mirror the provisions of the Family Medical Leave Act.
Those provisions allow an employer to pay for a second medical opinion on an employee’s claim for sick leave. If the two medical providers don’t agree, the county can pay for a third independent medical provider to evaluate that employee’s condition.
The budget board approved a resolution recommended by District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett that would require a county department to repay the county’s deductible for ACCO-provided insurance, if the department’s employee acted negligently.
The deductible fund was previously replenished from county use tax proceeds.
No action was taken concerning a bonus payment for county employees that was also being considered at Cavett’s recommendation.
County Clerk Glenna Craig said any additional compensation for county employees could be considered through a supplemental payroll. However she cautioned that a supplemental payroll was complicated because of tax and insurance withholdings and might require the payroll date to be changed. A supplemental payroll could require her office to make payments twice a month, which Craig said would be a burden to her office. She also noted that a supplemental payroll could cost the county in excess of $300,000.
District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding asked if county officials would be interested in a mass notification system to alert employees to emergencies or other events. The board members expressed interest but a specific proposal was not presented to the board.
In other business, the board approved payment to Troy & Banks, Inc. for its services in auditing and identifying billing overcharges for utilities used by county departments. Troy & Banks gets 35% of the billing overcharges it finds.
The budget board also approved a cash appropriation report from County Treasurer Carla Manning that showed October cash appropriations of $1.6 million placed in 38 different funds, other than the county general fund.
