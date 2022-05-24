When the Payne County Budget Board, a body comprised of all elected county officials that makes budgetary and policy decisions for the county, met in early May to discuss county budget issues, there was disagreement about how federal COVID relief funds should be spent.
District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding had set an agenda item to discuss the county’s changing finances, resources, and manpower during the post-Covid era and how to effectively lead the county.
Reding noted inflation, labor shortages, social unrest, and supply chain problems as issues. He encouraged county officers to spend available funds now before prices increase.
County Clerk Glenna Craig disagreed and encouraged county officers to be conservative in budgeting and spending funds, especially amounts coming out of the county general fund.
Payne County had a 2021-22 fiscal year budget of $20.7 million for the county general fund with $4.3 million set aside for contingencies and emergencies.
Most departments receive additional funding in cash accounts through various fees and taxes that help to fund their operation. The Budget Board has no control over those cash accounts.
The Budget Board is tasked with providing oversight for every department’s spending from the County General fund. It also has no control over how federal ARPA funds paid to the county would be spent because the Board of Commissioners is the county’s governing body, according to County Attorney Lowell Barto.
But Craig addressed ARPA funds the County Board of Commissioners is considering how to spend.
Payne County has been awarded approximately $15.8 million from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act. Half of the money has been received by County Treasurer Carla Manning and the remaining amount is expected to be received in October.
The commissioners solicited grant requests from nonprofit organizations across the county that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to share in the ARPA funds the county is receiving.
The attorney advising the county on handling its ARPA funds provided the commissioners with a sample budget estimate in March that he said was based on input from the commissioners.
The estimate allocated $6 million for the county’s emergency radio network, $3 million to District 2, and $2 million each to Districts 1 and 3. The Expo Center was shown receiving $500,000 and the Payne County Drug Court was budgeted to receive $250,000.
Reding has said the budget items and amounts initially listed were not binding; the breakdown was simply an example from the attorneys for how the money could be divided.
If it were followed, county employees could share in $700,000 budgeted as premium pay for working during the pandemic. If all 214 full-time employees of the county qualified for premium pay and are paid equally, each employee would receive a check for $3,271.
The City of Yale is budgeted to receive $100,000 for a sanitary water system and a lift station.
The remaining $800,000 is budgeted to be split between 13 nonprofit organizations, including Our Daily Bread, the Saville Center for Child Advocacy, the Cushing Senior Center, and Yale American Legion Post 161.
At a meeting on April 28 that was packed with emergency responders, the commissioners voted 2-1 to set aside $9.6 million for an emergency radio system with the intention of using a no-bid state contract with Motorola Solutions to provide the system.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett cast the dissenting vote.
If the commissioners stand by that decision, they will have to cut $2.6 million from other categories in the budget estimate.
“I know the commissioners talk about ARPA money. Maybe the ARPA money that you gave all to radios, and I am not saying that everybody didn’t need radios, but there are places you could have gotten money for radios, should have been put aside for exactly that,” Craig said.
Reding responded that a sales tax had been considered to fund the radio system. He pointed out that only $9 million of the $15 million the county is receiving has been committed to radios, leaving $6 million for other uses.
Craig said she agrees with Cavett and thinks it would have been wise for the commissioner to save some of the ARPA funding for future needs, considering the limited amount in the County General fund.
“Only $9 million of $15 million when you have other agencies that need money, I think that is a very large amount on one item,” she said. “I am going to put it in the minutes that I disagree with the way you are spending ARPA money and I would have to agree with Commissioner Cavett on this one.”
She warned Reding against requesting additional funds from the county general fund.
“You might want to think about that in your ARPA appropriations and not come here with a higher budget,” Craig said. “We have so little revenue as it is.”
“Duly noted,” Reding acknowledged.
The commissioners will consider taking competitive bids for the emergency radio network when they meet at the end of the month to approve payroll.
Cavett has estimated that Payne County could save as much as $500,000 by taking competitive bids instead of proceeding with the no-bid state contract with Motorola.
