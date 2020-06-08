Premier Consulting Partners, an insurance consulting firm located in Tulsa, has updated the Payne County Budget Board on benefits options for approximately 250 county employees.
Premier Consulting has targeted Sept. 14 for making a presentation on options for employee benefits with a projected enrollment period starting on Oct. 15 for whatever plan is selected by the Budget Board.
County Clerk Glenna Craig, expressed a concern that the current health insurance carrier, CommunityCare, was not recognizing expenses submitted by Hillcrest Hospital in Cushing and expenses submitted by the Oklahoma Heart Hospital.
Cary Taylor, a partner with Premier Consulting, told Craig that he would discuss those issues with the chief executive of CommunityCare and hopefully reach a resolution of those issues.
The Budget Board authorized Premier Consulting to contact individuals participating in the Flexible Spending Account program maintained by American Fidelity if those individuals had a sufficient balance to warrant a reduction in monthly deposits into their accounts.
The Budget Board did not approve allowing an increase in FSA monthly deposits because the county assumes the risk of covering expenses for the whole year’s deposits in advance. The county takes a loss when an employee withdraws funds that exceed their monthly deposits and then terminates employment.
Because the 2019-20 fiscal year ends in June, Monday’s Payne County Budget Board meeting involved multiple transfers of funds within accounts maintained by individual county officers.
The Budget Board, comprised of elected county officers in Payne County, also approved the cash appropriations report prepared by County Treasurer Carla Manning.
It showed that $1.481 million was deposited in May in 40 county funds, other than the county general fund.
The May deposit into the one-fourth cent sales tax fund for jail operations dipped to $207,860, down from $248,776 the prior month. The total reflected a drop in sales tax collected from March to April as the coronavirus pandemic kept local shoppers at home.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP
