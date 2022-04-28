In a split vote, the Payne County Board of Commissioners agreed Thursday to move forward with a new radio system for the county’s emergency responders. The commissioners committed a little over $9.6 million of the $15.9 million in federal funding Payne County will receive for COVID relief under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett, who had previously objected to tying up so much of the ARPA funding for the radios, said he opposed spending so much money without bidding the project.
Motorola Solutions – a pre-approved vendor under state contract – has been working with the City of Stillwater and Payne County on a system, but Cavett argued for hiring a consultant to determine the county’s needs and prepare a request for proposal, then taking bids.
In a previous meeting, Cavett said he would like to see the county agencies contribute as much as they were able, perhaps committing at least what they would have budgeted for their current communications systems, to give them "skin in the game" and free up more of the ARPA funds.
The county has received $11 million in proposals from nonprofit organizations seeking grants to make up for money they lost during the pandemic.
Any little bit saved on the radio system could enable the County to help someone else, Cavett previously told the News Press.
His opinion about holding off to take bids appeared to be unpopular with the emergency responders from around the county who filled the room to capacity and overflowed into the hallway.
Although he was ultimately outvoted, Cavett said he believes taking bids could have saved the county up to $500,000, making it more than worth the estimated $60,000 it would have cost to hire the consultant.
The new radio system was originally intended to be a package that would cover the entire county, including the City of Stillwater and Oklahoma State University. At some point, OSU decided to go with a different system.
The countywide system from Motorola Solutions was priced at $16.7 million, but Stillwater bought its portion for $6.7 million ahead of a Jan. 1 price increase.
Payne County faced a 30% price hike on the remainder by waiting to take action after the first of the year, pushing the price tag well above the original $10 million.
Cuts had to be made to get it back down to an estimated $10 million - $11 million by the time the commissioners began discussing their system later in January.
After Cavett asked questions about how many radios were actually needed and a competing company asked for a chance to submit a proposal, the price was trimmed again.
The county is paying $8.85 million for the system and installation, after a 21.5% discount and an incentive that offsets the almost $800,000 cost of an extended warranty, for a total cost of $9,619,471.
County officials have been discussing the need for a better communications system since the current system’s weaknesses were highlighted during a 2016 disaster exercise, but none of the individual entities had the funding to pay for it, Troy Choplin, Payne County’s deputy emergency management director said. The ARPA funds present an opportunity for Payne County and others to accomplish things they couldn’t otherwise afford.
The new system will cover rural areas and smaller towns in the county. It includes infrastructure and equipment for four dispatch centers and will mesh with Stillwater’s communications while allowing county agencies to communicate with other public safety agencies on a statewide public safety network.
“We have before us a system that would allow Payne County to communicate with each other regardless of the department, regardless of the unit, Sheriff’s could talk with police, police could talk with fire, fire can talk to fire, people coming in from the counties that are on the OKWIN system could talk to us seamlessly, all sorts of really good, positive things,” Reding said.
After the 2-1 votes was recorded, District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier said he wanted to make it clear he has great respect for Cavett and thinks he is a good commissioner.
He didn’t enjoy voting against Cavett, he said. It was just time to get it done.
A countywide committee that represents the various emergency response agencies, much like the E-911 committee, will be formed to oversee management and operation of the communications system, Reding said.
The system, including the handheld radios, will be owned by the County.
At some point, voters will be asked to approve a one-sixteenth cent sales tax to support maintenance of the system and equipment replacement, Reding said.
