A commitment of about $1 million for radio equipment was on the Payne County Board of Commissioners agenda Thursday, but that discussion was tabled. Radios for emergency responders in the county have been an ongoing discussion and a needs assessment is being prepared.
Payne County Emergency Management and the Payne County Sheriff’s Office are requesting an advance purchase of equipment from Motorola Solutions – part of a planned countywide system – so they can communicate with Stillwater’s emergency responders after the city’s totally encrypted system goes live.
Payne County officials plan to use $15.8 million in federal money the county will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to pay for the system as a whole. A contract for the full amount can’t be signed until the county has enough money in hand to pay for it. Based on costs estimated at up to $9.6 million, that won’t be the case until it receives the second half of that federal money in the fall.
The county has received $7.9 million so far, providing enough to cover the advance purchase being requested.
Commissioners Zach Cavett and Rocky Blasier were both absent and represented by their First Deputies on Thursday, so Chairman Chris Reding suggested tabling the request until the Commission meets Monday morning.
Deputy Emergency Management Director Troy Choplin, who has been advising the commissioners on implementation of the countywide emergency radio network, has favored using equipment from Motorola Solutions through a no-bid state contract.
The City of Stillwater approved a similar contract with Motorola Solutions in December, spending $6.7 million for its system.
The Stillwater network is expected to be operational in November, sending encrypted signals that will not be accessible for Payne County personnel using their existing radios.
Payne County Emergency Management Director Jeff Kuhn previously said his office has older radios that could be used until the new county system is installed, if Stillwater were not encrypting its transmissions.
After initially approving the use of most of the county’s ARPA funds for the no-bid contract with Motorola, the commissioners reversed course on May 27, selecting TUSA Consulting to conduct a needs assessment and help the county write a request for proposals so vendors to bid on a countywide system that will be compatible with the Stillwater network.
Dean Hart, CEO of TUSA Consulting, was not able to review radio tower sites or begin the needs assessment, which he said can be completed in 60 days, until an advisory committee of stakeholders from emergency response agencies served by the system was organized.
The committee first met on July 5 for an organizational meeting and then invited Hart to attend a meeting on July 19 to start work on the needs assessment.
The formation of the advisory committee delayed the needs assessment by approximately two months. Despite the delay, Hart still estimates a contract could be signed with whichever vendor is selected by the commissioners as early as December.
On May 31, four days after the meeting where TUSA was selected as an expert consultant, Motorola gave the Payne County Sheriff’s office a quote for 68 dash mounted radios and 57 hand-held radios on a no-bid state contract fat a cost of almost $1 million.
Reding said the quote also includes radios for Payne County Emergency Management.
Reding prepared an agenda item for the commissioners’ meeting on July 18 to purchase the radios from Motorola but District 1 Commissioner Cavett and District 3 Commissioner Blasier tabled the item due to the size of the request.
TUSA representatives have reviewed the quote from Motorola and believe the county will lose the advantage of a volume discount in the competitive bid process if it buys now.
“If the commissioners can wait, they can get the radios for a lot lower price,” TUSA Senior Project Manager Dennis Ward said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.