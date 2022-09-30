On Thursday, the Payne County Board of County Commissioners imposed a 14-day burn ban for all of Payne County. Next Saturday, thousands of football fans are scheduled to descend on Stillwater for the Cowboys match up against Texas Tech. How are those tailgate parties affected by a burn ban? The answer is debatable.
Deputy Emergency Management Director Troy Choplin requested the burn ban citing a continuing drought, no rain in the weather forecast, and all fire chiefs in the county responding to him were asking for a burn ban. The commissioners granted the request.
Many football fans will use smokers, cookers and grills to prepare food while tailgating.
The resolution approving the burn ban specifically allows for gas grills. Tailgaters using gas grills may proceed with their plans. The resolution also provides an exception to the burn ban for “commercial or professional covered cookers.” Reasonable people might interpret that term differently.
Choplin said all fire pits and open flames are strictly prohibited. When asked about a grill using charcoal pellets on an asphalt surface, Choplin responded that the grill would not be a burn ban violation. Choplin also said that large smokers that use wood in an enclosed space would not be a violation of the burn ban.
The Payne County Commissioners may wish to use more specificity in identifying what cooking methods are allowed. For example, an Oklahoma County Commissioners’ burn ban resolution in January of this year, stated: “outdoor cooking in approved appliances is permissible with due caution.”
The burn ban resolution approved by the Payne County Commissioners specifically prohibits the burning of brush piles. Violation of the burn ban is a misdemeanor punishable by jail time of up to one year and a fine up to $500.
The last burn ban imposed by the commissioners expired on April 18. Multiple criminal charges have been filed by the Payne County District Attorney for violation of burn bans this year. The first charge was resolved with the defendant pleading guilty to violating the burn ban. The court deferred sentencing for six months, imposed a $400 fine, court costs of $347, a district attorney probation fee, and required the defendant to perform 16 hours of community service for any non-profit organization or 8 hours with the Payne County Clean Program as a condition of probation.
