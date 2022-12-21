The Payne County Board of Commissioners approved a certificate of authority approving a private cemetery for the Arthur family on their land south of Stillwater.
Rhyner and Jerri Arthur appeared before the commissioners last week during a public hearing for their application of a private family cemetery. No person appeared in opposition to the application.
Since 1955, Oklahoma law has allowed county commissioners the authority to issue a certificate of authority for a cemetery located within the county. The cemetery is restricted to family members only, said county attorney Lowell Barto.
The commissioners authorized the Courthouse lawn to be used for the Mid South bicycle race scheduled for March 9-11, 2023. The race begins and ends at Husband Street and Seventh Avenue, downtown. Participants in the race are allowed to pitch tents and stay overnight on the lawn.
The race was started in 2011 by Crystal and Bobby Wintle, co-owners of District Bicycles. The race is designed to explore gravel and dirt roads around Stillwater by cyclists and runners.
The event is scheduled on the first weekend of spring break for OSU and brings over 2,500 participants and hundreds of spectators from all over the country. The route for the 100-mile race will take participants east of Stillwater and then north into Pawnee and Noble counties before circling back into Stillwater for the finish line between Husband and Main Street in downtown Stillwater.
In other business, the commissioners approved a resolution accepting a donation of a space saver file storage system from the Payne County District Attorney’s office to the Payne County Sheriff’s Department. The storage system was purchased in 2011 for $31,833. Since state funds were used for the original purchase, the transfer of the item was considered a donation, said Chairman Chris Reding.
The next meeting of the commissioners will be on Dec. 29 when the commissioners will evaluate and possibly select a bid for the countywide emergency radio system. The commissioners plan to use federal ARPA funds for the system and currently have approximately $15.7 million of ARPA funds that must be encumbered by 2024 and spent by 2026.
The county received four bids from two companies for the system. Only one bid was less than the amount of ARPA funds held by the county. According to Barto, the commissioners could choose to reduce the number of radios and control centers purchased by the county, if those items were line items on the bids submitted by the vendors.
The county could choose to provide the towers and infrastructure for the radio system and allow municipalities in the county to purchase their own radios and control centers like the City of Stillwater did when it approved a $6.7 million no-bid state contract in December of 2021 for its share of the countywide system.
