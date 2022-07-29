In spite of drought conditions, Payne County has not issued a burn ban because rain remains in the forecast over the weekend.
Deputy Emergency Management Director Troy Choplin advised the Payne County Board of Commissioners on Thursday that even though the county is classified by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as being in a severe drought, Oklahoma’s statutory guidelines don’t allow the county to issue a burn ban because weather forecasts project more than one-half inch of rain in the next three days.
The National Weather Service forecast for Stillwater called for a 70% chance of rain through Friday night and a 70% chance of rain on Saturday, tapering off to 40% overnight and 30% on Sunday.
Oklahoma Mesonet reported 1.33-1.68 inches of rain had already fallen in Payne County as of Friday afternoon.
The moisture lowered temperatures and brought some relief but daytime highs are expected to climb above 100 degrees again by Tuesday.
Like the rest of the state, Payne County has seen little rainfall this summer.
As of Thursday, the Oklahoma Climatological Survey’s Mesonet station located west of Stillwater at Lake Carl Blackwell had logged .31, less than one-third of an inch of rain, over the past 30 days and 16.62 inches so far for the year.
The station in Perkins recorded .06, less than one-tenth of an inch, over the past 30 days, although that area has received about five more inches year to date than the Lake Carl Blackwell station.
Payne County has 45,136 acres of hay, 6,560 acres of wheat and 1,697 acres of soybeans in drought, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. It estimates 30,323 heard of cattle and 2,399 sheep are impacted by drought conditions in the county.
The extreme heat the region has been experiencing can be hazardous for livestock. Certain types of grasses produce toxins that can be deadly for cattle when the plants are stressed by hot, dry conditions. High temperatures and humidity were blamed for the death of thousands of cattle in Kansas feedlots earlier this summer.
Streamflow is down in some areas but water supply is not a concern as conditions remain normal in the county, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Kaw Reservoir, Stillwater’s source for raw water, remains at 100% of normal pool storage.
In spite of the brief respite a weekend of rain provides, wildfires remain a concern.
In the absence of a burn ban, Chairman Chris Reding urged people to use extreme caution when lighting fires or operating equipment outside where a spark could ignite combustible materials.
The commissioners will once again discuss imposing a burn ban Monday at their next meeting.
