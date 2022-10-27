Extreme fire danger continues in Payne County. The Board of Commissioners met Thursday to extend the county’s burn ban to Nov 10.
Recent rain has not been nearly enough to reduce dry conditions. According the National Weather Service, the drought intensity in Payne County is rated as D3 Extreme.
"What we need is some good, slow rains," Payne County Deputy Emergency Management Director Trop Choplin said. "Right now the rainfall amounts for Payne County is not looking very good."
Dry ground, low humidity and high winds create dangerous fire conditions.
"That's the purpose of the burn ban, to keep people from burning brush piles," Choplin said. "Those brush piles are going to burn for days ... big piles that are pushed up by dozers ... those will burn for weeks. All it takes is the right day with the right wind ... and it will kick the embers out of them brush piles and into the the grass."
To help protect homes from grassfires Choplin recommends property owners cut their grass short and clear any combustible materials away from buildings. He also suggests removing any cedar trees near buildings.
"Cut 'em down, Get 'em outta your yard. Get 'em away from your building," Choplin said.
The National Fire Protection Association's Firewise program suggests home owners should consider vegetation management as a top priority along with making sure emergency response vehicles can access your property.
"Our fire trucks are tall, it makes it hard for us to get in there," Choplin said. "If there's not much room to maneuver a fire truck, we can't do much."
