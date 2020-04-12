In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Payne County Commissioners held their first meeting via videoconference Monday morning.
Chairman Chris Reding and District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier participated from their offices while District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett participated remotely from another site.
Two members of the public participated by using the Webex App. The public can log into the Commissioners’ virtual meetings with audio and video by using room number 965-912-250 or with audio only by calling 408-418-9388.
The commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that allows Reding to sign all county purchase orders after the other commissioners approve them electronically. The measure is designed to minimize personal contact between county officers.
The commissioners reserved the ability to question and discuss payment of individual purchase orders, if necessary. They then approved payment of 130 individual purchase orders totaling $104,145.19. Reding gave a COVID-19 update noting that the more testing there is, the more confirmed cases will show up.
“The courthouse and administration buildings are open with limited person-to-person contact and have settled into a workable routine,” he said. “We are keeping the public informed and keeping county government open.”
The county’s order for approximately 14,000 N-95 masks has been placed with 3M Corp. in conjunction with an order placed by Stillwater Medical Center, Reding said.
In regular business, the commissioners selected bids on two bridge projects in District 3 and an asphalt overlay project in District 1.
The Railroad Yard was selected to provide materials totaling $286,702 for two FEMA bridge replacement projects in District 1 and a bid of $3.1 million from Bailey Paving was selected for an asphalt overlay on approximately 20 miles of roads in District 1.
