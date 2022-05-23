Chairman Chris Reding is usually the one who schedules agenda items for the Payne County Board of Commissioners, but at Monday’s meeting, District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett requested an addition to Friday’s agenda. Cavett wants the commissioners to discuss hiring Tusa Consulting Services to help the county prepare a request for competitive bids on a new countywide radio system for emergency responders.
The consulting firm would assist in writing specifications to be used in a request for proposals, Cavett said. Tusa is experienced in designing emergency radio systems and could do a needs assessment to determine the number of towers and the equipment needed.
District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier seconded the motion, which passed with Reding also voting to place it on the agenda.
The advantage is that they could compare the bids “as apples to apples” for the same system and equipment, Blasier said. Competitive bidding might also lower the county’s cost for the radio system.
On April 28, the commissioners voted 2-1 to designate $9.6 million of federal ARPA funds to finance an emergency radio network from Motorola Solutions, using most of the $15.8 million in ARPA funds the county will receive. Payne County has received half the funds and is expected to receive the remaining funds by October.
Blasier voted with Reding at the April meeting which was packed with emergency responders supporting the action. Cavett was the sole vote against the deal.
County attorney Lowell Barto told the News Press that vote did not legally commit Payne County to using Motorola Solutions as the vendor for the project. Until a contract is signed, Barto believes the county may consider other vendors for the system.
Barto also advised the commissioners that the ARPA funds must be received before they can enter into a contract that uses those funds for payment. The contract with Motorola cannot be signed until the county has the second half in hand.
Reding is supporting a no-bid state contract with Motorola for the emergency radio network.
Based on advice from Emergency Management Deputy Director Troy Choplin, Reding has said he does not believe that a system provided by L3Harris will be “seamless” with the emergency radio network the City of Stillwater has selected.
At a Dec. 20 meeting, the Stillwater City Council agreed to a no-bid state contract with Motorola to provide the City of Stillwater with an emergency radio network at a total cost of $6.775 million. It will be paid in five annual installments with no interest.
At Monday’s meeting, L3Harris representative Jason LaForge said his company could provide a “seamless” network.
LaForge said the claim from Motorola that L3Harris could not provide a “seamless” system was a sales pitch. He said his company’s system could use three alternative connections to seamlessly connect with the City of Stillwater’s Motorola system.
“I want to get to the truth,” Blazier said to LaForge. “They say yours won’t work and you say it will work, and I want to get to the truth.”
The request for a “seamless” connection to the City of Stillwater could be considered in a needs assessment and in a detailed request for proposals used to solicit bids on the emergency radio system. The consultant would also meet with Choplin to get his input on the specifications.
Cavett asked Reding about a telephone call Reding had made to the city manager of Broken Arrow regarding Mark Ketchum, the manager of the Broken Arrow emergency radio system that uses L3Harris. Ketchum appeared before the Payne County Commissioners on May 16 to answer questions about his network, which provides emergency radio coverage for Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks, Glenpool, Rogers County and Wagoner County.
Ketchum described building a “partnership” with other governmental bodies to provide an emergency radio network at a lower cost.
Reding confirmed that he made the phone call to see why Ketchum came to the meeting. He said he had asked whether Ketchum had any business connections with L3Harris.
Cavett said he also called the Broken Arrow city manager and was told that the Oklahoma Municipal League had been contacted, putting a “black mark on the City of Broken Arrow’s name for trying to railroad” Payne County into the Broken Arrow emergency radio system.
When asked by Cavett, Reding denied having contacted the Oklahoma Municipal League.
At this time, Broken Arrow is no longer considering allowing Payne County to be added to its emergency radio network, which is expanding to include 11 counties in the Muscogee Creek Nation, including Creek County on Payne County’s eastern border.
LaForge said a revised proposal has been sent to the commissioners which does not include using the Broken Arrow computer core to provide emergency radio coverage for Payne County.
Last week’s proposal from L3Harris estimated the cost for its system to be approximately $6.8 million.
Details of the current proposal were not released to the public and will likely be revised if the commissioners approve a consultant and request competitive bids for the project.
