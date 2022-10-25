The conference room of the Board of County Commissioners was packed Tuesday morning with company representatives attending a pre-proposal conference for the countywide emergency radio network.
Multiple representatives from Motorola Solutions, L3Harris, and Tait Communications traveled to Stillwater for the two-day conference and site visits. Representatives from subcontractors who could work on the project were also in attendance. Dean Hart from TUSA Consulting gave the representatives an orientation on the conference and site visits.
Chairman Chris Reding advised the vendors that the affidavit in the bid proposal submitted by the vendor must be properly signed and acknowledged by a notary public, or the bid will not be considered. Reding said that some bids on large contracts submitted to the commissioners were not considered because of a lack of a signature or a lack of an acknowledgement before a notary public.
After the orientation, company representatives went to the first site visit at the Payne County Sheriff’s office where they visited the dispatch control center. After that visit, representatives were scheduled to travel to Cushing and inspect multiple locations for possible radio transmission tower locations.
On Wednesday, Hart plans to take representatives to inspect sites at the Yale police department and the Glencoe fire department. The companies will have until Dec. 12 to review the detailed request for proposals and submit a bid to provide the county with a new P25 700/800 MHz digital simulcast trunked radio network capable of meeting current and future needs for Payne County.
