The Payne County Courthouse will be open beginning Tuesday for people filing pleadings with the court and seeking marriage licenses, Court Clerk Lori Allen has announced.
Allen told the other members of the Payne County Budget Board when they met on Monday that her office has installed clear plastic barriers on the counter to seperate employees from the public as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus.
A joint order from the Oklahoma Supreme Court and the Court of Criminal Appeals is allowing non-emergency cases to be heard again, starting on May 18. Jury trials may be scheduled after July 31.
Courthouse operations have been limited since March 16, when all jury trials were canceled for 30 days and deadlines in criminal and civil cases were suspended for the same period.
That first joint order was issued in response to Gov. Kevin Stitt's statewide emergency declaration. At that point, people showing signs of COVID-19 infection or who had potentially been exposed, were prohibited from entering District Court facilities.
A second joint order issued on March 24 canceled all jury trials through May 15 and closed county courthouses across the state to the public, except for emergencies. Court Clerks began using email, fax and drop boxes to accept filings.
Payne County Expo Center Operations director Colin Campbell also told the Budget Board on Monday that he plans to begin opening the Expo Center for events in June.
The Budget Board, a body comprised of elected county officials who make policy and budget decisions for the county, approved a cash appropriations report from County Treasurer, Carla Manning that showed $1.6 million was deposited in April into 39 different accounts outside the county general fund.
Based on sales tax reports just received from the Oklahoma Tax Commission for April, Manning said the one-fourth cent sales tax for jail operations dropped by 16.4% to $207,860.87 compared to $248,776.44 generated in March.
Manning said it reflects the impact the COVID-19 virus is having on Payne County sales tax collections.
Budget Board Chairman Chris Reding warned other county officials to start planning a conservative budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Reding said he plans to postpone capital projects and cut his budget by 10%.
