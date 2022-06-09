Chairman Chris Reding presented a resolution when the Payne County Board of Commissioners met Monday to create a 20-person committee that would make recommendations – to the commissioners and a consulting firm hired by the county – for a multi-million dollar emergency radio network the county will put to competitive bid.
The commissioners approved a contract with TUSA Consulting on May 27 to assist the commissioners with detailed specifications for county’s request for proposal. That decision reversed a previous plan to move forward with a no-bid state contract with Motorola Solutions for $9.6 million, which would have used most of the $15.8 million in federal ARPA funds the county will receive.
The resolution provides that each of the entities represented on the committee will appoint one member and an alternate. They include: The county commissioners, Sheriff Joe Harper, and Jeff Kuhn the Director of Emergency Management. In addition, the Cushing, Glencoe, Perkins, Ripley, Stillwater, Yale, the Ingalls Fire Departments and the Payne County Rural Firefighters Association will appoint a member and an alternate for the committee.
Drumright, Coyle, Guthrie, Mulhall-Orlando, the Pawnee Fire Ambulance Service, and the Iowa, Pawnee, and Sac & Fox tribes will also have the right to appoint representatives.
If all entities named in the resolution appoint a member and an alternate to the committee, it will consist of 40 people with 20 members and 20 alternates.
The makeup interested parties represented on the committee are the same agencies that packed the commissioners’ meeting chamber on April 28 to encourage them to set aside $9.6 million for the radio network and move forward with a no-bid state contract with Motorola.
On that day, District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett argued for competitive bids and cast a dissenting vote to the action, drawing criticism from the first responders in attendance.
The commissioners have been unable to sign a contract with Motorola because county attorney Lowell Barto has advised the ARPA funds must be received by the county before a contract can be executed to spend them.
County Treasurer Carla Manning has received one-half of the ARPA funds and expects to receive the remaining balance as soon as October.
The committee could revisit issues discussed at a lengthy planning session conducted by the commissioners on April 11 that was attended by multiple emergency responders from across the county. It is possible the committee could recommend competitive bids should be limited to a Motorola system and Motorola radios.
At that meeting, Deputy Emergency Management Director Troy Choplin went around the room asking each individual what they wanted in a radio system. The responders said they wanted a reliable network that was easy to use and could connect with other emergency networks.
A concern was raised at the meeting that an emergency radio network from a competitor might not work “seamlessly” with the Motorola network the City of Stillwater had contracted for in December. The City made its purchase on a no-bid state contract for $6.7 million.
A Stillwater representative at the planning meeting used the analogy of an electric line with multiple splices causing a potential for failure at each spliced junction.
Payne County Undersheriff Marvin Noyes said at the meeting that he had used Motorola radios for many years and was committed to Motorola radios.
Dean Hart, CEO and owner of TUSA Consulting has provided an answer to the emergency responders concerned about whether a competitor can provide a “seamless” connection to Motorola.
When the commissioners voted 2-1 to hire his company and take competitive bids, Hart addressed what he characterized as a sales pitch from Motorola that its equipment was necessary for a “seamless” connection to Stillwater’s system.
“I get upset when I hear the rumor mills coming from any of the vendors that will sit there and say that if you buy the other guy’s radio that isn’t going to work,” Hart said. “I am sorry. That is B.S. I have got lots of examples where it does work and it works well.”
Motorola sales representative Jason Smalley, a former State Senator who resigned his position mid-term in 2020 to take a job with Motorola, was present for the commissioners’ meeting and exited with Choplin following the meeting.
After the commissioners unanimously voted to create the committee, Reding set selection of the commissioners’ representative as the next agenda item. Reding suggested that he was the most appropriate representative for the committee he advocated for creating, since he was familiar with the details from the two proposals the commissioner have received from Motorola and L3Harris.
Cavett hesitated to agree and verified that the committee’s recommendations are only advisory in nature and the commissioners would make the final decision on the competitive bid specifications before he agreed to support making Reding the designated representative.
Cavett, who was selected as the alternate, said he plans to attend all committee meetings regardless.
He is concerned the committee will delay TUSA Consulting’s writing of the bid specifications.
Cavett said Hart had a discussion with Choplin, Harper and him after the May 27 meeting and requested a time the following week to inspect the potential radio tower sites. Choplin told Hart at the time that an emergency radio committee was being planned and he could not arrange tower site visits, he said.
