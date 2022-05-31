The Payne County Economic Development Authority is supporting Stillwater’s Juneteenth celebration with a grant this year.
Jerry Owens and Steven Murray of Stillwater appeared Friday before the Payne County Economic Development Authority to ask for a grant for the community celebration.
Juneteenth marks the date – June 19, 1865, – when Major Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with federal troops and freed enslaved people in the state. It came more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, which legally ended slavery in the U.S.
Over the years, Juneteenth has been celebrated informally as sort of Independence Day for the Black community and a celebration of culture.
Last year, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making it the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was added in 1983
Juneteenth is normally celebrated on June 19 but Murray said the organizers didn’t want to have the event on a Sunday.
Stillwater’s Juneteenth organizers received a grant of $1,192 for this year’s celebration at Southern Woods Park, located in the 600 block of South 12th Avenue. Murray said the family celebration will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 18.
The splash pad at Southern Woods Park is open and there will be games for kids. Everyone can enjoy free barbecue and non-alcoholic beverages.
Owens and Murray are members of the Hebrew Messengers, a gospel singing group that will provide entertainment along with the Mt. Zion youth choir and other local groups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.