LONE WOLF – Educators from Stillwater and Cushing joined nearly 300 Oklahoma educators who earned professional development hours to improve their crafts during the Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute, a series of intensive weekend workshops taught by nationally renowned artists in the literary, visual and performing arts.
Will Rogers Elementary educator, Carrie Hoipkemier and Cushing Middle School educator, Kristi Murrell received scholarships through funding from the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation. Additional program support is provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council and the Inasmuch Foundation.
“I have wanted to come to OFAI for years, and I am so thankful for the opportunity to come by way of scholarship,” Hoipkemier said. “Professionally, this has affirmed my abilities and philosophy of music education.”
The workshops were held Oct. 6-9, Oct. 13-16 and Oct. 20-23 at Quartz Mountain State Park & Lodge in southwestern Oklahoma. Attendees included teachers from more than 170 schools who each earned 18 hours in continuing education credits.
Conducted by the Oklahoma Arts Institute, OFAI allows teachers and artists to sharpen their skills – or learn new ones altogether – in an immersive environment with innovators in their fields. The program supplements the organization’s flagship Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute for high school students, held each summer since 1977.
“Quartz Mountain has been home to the Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute since its inception in 1983,” said Rob Ward, the OAI’s president and chief executive officer. “It’s a magical place that has provided a wonderful backdrop for learning. Oklahoma’s teachers are able to take skills and techniques they learn here and share them with their students, so the impact is felt statewide.”
Oklahoma public school educators attend OFAI on full scholarship, with tuition discounts for those who teach at private schools. Unlike other workshops, all meals and lodging are included in tuition. Removing or reducing the financial burden allows participants to focus on growing in their artform and to develop strategies for integrating workshop techniques into the classroom.
Throughout the all-inclusive, four-day workshop retreat, participants also enjoy extracurricular activities and electives, such as yoga, screen printing, guided stargazing and more.
OFAI workshops are geared to a variety of interests and teaching backgrounds. This year, participants chose from classes in storytelling, photography, poetry, drawing, printmaking, painting, musical theatre, ceramics and more. Workshops especially designed for educators included “Visual Thinking Strategies,” an approach to art-based discussion; “Fall Flutter Book,“ visual arts and bookbinding; and “Musical Theatre: From Choosing a Production to Curtain Call.”
“OFAI is an environment where participants can take risks and try new things,” Ward said. “If they approached their workshop with an open mind and a spirit of exploration, the challenging experience no doubt expanded their technique, knowledge and artistic vision while renewing their creativity and enthusiasm for their art form. We hope everyone who attended OFAI grew as an artist and as a person.”
Every year, the Oklahoma Arts Institute reaches more than 50,000 Oklahoma school children through their teachers’ attendance at OFAI.
Next summer, Oklahoma high school students can also study with the nation’s top artists at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute. Auditions for this prestigious program will begin in January online and at locations across the state and every accepted student will receive a scholarship to the program. More information is available at oaiquartz.org.
OAI is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts. As a private, nonprofit organization founded in 1977, OAI’s mission is to provide exceptional multidisciplinary arts experiences that develop individual talent and inspire a lifelong passion for the arts.
