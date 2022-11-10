Five elementary schools in Stillwater participated in a “Future Voter” sticker contest this fall ahead of the General Election, thanks to Payne County Election Board Assistant Secretary Courtney Callison.
Callison saw a need for teaching children to learn about voting and how much their vote matters. But she didn’t sit on this passion. She took action, reaching out to area elementary schools, asking them to participate in the contest.
“Five elementary schools responded,” Callison said. “We had fourth- and fifth-graders (submit designs), and some third-graders.
Students were encouraged to come up with a circular design of their own with the tagline, “Future voter: my vote will matter.
Two hundred sticker designs were submitted, and the winning submission was Kade from Richmond Elementary School.
Kade’s design featured an American eagle centered on the American flag with the words “Vote!” written underneath. Around the top of the circle, the words “Future Voter” were placed with white stars, and at the bottom of the circle were the words “My Vote Will Matter.”
“I’m trying to involve the kids as much as possible and get them excited about voting so that when they turn 18 years old, voting is a natural thing for them to do next,” Callison said. “They get a job, go to college and vote.”
Callison has been actively encouraging future voters in recent days. She spoke at Skyline Elementary School, where the fifth-grade class put on a mock-up election.
She went to Perkins-Tryon Elementary School’s 4H club when they were choosing officers and spoke to them about voting before the students cast their votes.
At Perkins High School’s Adulting 101 class, she spoke with seniors about voting and helped those who were 18 years old to register to vote.
She has also advocated for young adults to get involved in helping with polling stations, speaking at meetings like Young Professionals of Stillwater. The lack of young volunteers has caused more retirees to have to put in extra hours at the polls.
“(Most young people) don’t see it as an issue,” she said.
But clearly it is.
And Callison said, Oklahoma is currently 48th or 49th in voting turnout nationwide this year.
The sticker contest was just one way of encouraging children to be aware of the voting process and to be prepared for it when they hit the polls someday. Callison said she’d love to get into schools yearly and teach the kids how they can get involved.
“I’m a mom, I have two young girls,” Callison said. “I see them watch me (vote) and it’s ignited a passion in them.”
Callison said voter outreach is for everybody, even for adults who aren’t registered. But she has focused her energies on the next generation of voters.
“The younger generation is going to be voting,” Callison said. “We want to set them up for success.”
