The Payne County Election Board and its volunteers who work at polling places were gearing up Monday for Tuesday’s Primary and Special Election. End of business Monday was the deadline to hand deliver absentee ballots. All people returning their absentee ballots were required to show proof of identity.
Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said 818 votes were cast Thursday, Friday and Saturday in early voting and about 390 absentee ballots had been returned by the deadline.
Voters may notice a few changes this year, Klein said. Thanks to a recent training for volunteer precinct officials, they might notice some new faces. Or, because precinct boundaries have been redrawn, some people now vote in a different location.
The number of precincts in Cushing were reduced because the Election Board couldn’t find enough volunteers to keep all of them open.
Klein said she hopes everyone will be patient as some volunteers work their first elections and check their voter ID cards to make sure they’re at the correct location.
Some churches will be hosting summer children’s programs during voting hours, so voters should follow the signs when they arrive.
Primrose Retirement Community at 823 Range Road is a new precinct. Klein said because the residents are a medically vulnerable population, voters will be asked to wear masks while in the building.
She’s hoping everyone will be respectful of the facility and the needs of its residents.
“Please be nice,” Klein said.
The Oklahoma State Election Board offers voter registration information, tips for voting and sample ballots at oklahoma.gov/elections.html. Real-time election returns will be available on the website Tuesday after 7 p.m.
