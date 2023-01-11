Armed with a leaf blower, Troy Choplin stopped a raging fire from consuming an Ingalls home and, unbeknownst to him, a young man unable to leave the house.
Choplin, the deputy director for Payne County Emergency Management, was the first to arrive Tuesday afternoon on scene north of State Highway 51. He observed houses to the east and west of the fire.
He determined the eastern house wasn’t in danger because of the short grass around it. However, the 15-acre fire was burning through tall, thick grass leading toward the western house.
Choplin, a captain of the volunteer Ripley Fire Department, put his fire gear on and went to work.
“I grabbed my leaf blower and went to protect that structure, trying to keep that fire from getting on,” Choplin said.
Choplin said he was there for about five minutes before the first fire truck arrived, and, in that time, he was able to keep the fire about 20 feet away from the house with some help from shifting winds.
“If it weren’t for me being out there, I can imagine the house would have caught on fire,” Choplin said.
What he could not have imagined was the life that was in danger inside.
When Choplin initially approached the house, he said he saw a woman had already evacuated, so he assumed no one else would have remained inside.
But the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she has a son with schizophrenia, and he was in a delusional state of mind and would not get out no matter how hard she tried.
The woman expressed gratitude for Choplin’s actions as she believes her son would have died if the fire reached the house.
Choplin held the fire off long enough for the Ingalls Fire Department to extinguish it and avoid any property damage.
“To me, I didn’t do anything that anybody else wouldn’t have,” Choplin said. “I just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”
