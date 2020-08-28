Payne County extends COVID-19 emergency proclamation through 2020

The Payne County Commission has extended its emergency proclamation for the COVID-19 virus through Dec. 31.
The extension allows the county to file for reimbursement of expenses with FEMA and the State, District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding said.
Emergency Management Director Jeff Kuhn updated the commissioners on the novel coronavirus that continues to affect the world.
Payne County has 187 active cases with Stillwater, its epicenter, having 117 active cases, followed by Cushing with 27 and Perkins with 13.
“As expected, the numbers went up with OSU students in town,” Kuhn said. “The new cases are primarily with young people. We are doing a good job of protecting our elderly population.”
In regular business, the commissioners approved an agreement with the town of Ripley to assist in maintaining streets and alleys. The agreement limits the obligation of the county to 80 hours of labor and machinery.
“Towns look to us for unlimited maintenance, unless we put a restriction in the contract,” District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said.
Ripley is located in Cavett’s district.
The commissioners approved a road closure request from the town of Glencoe to close a two mile stretch of Lone Chimney Road for the Annual Panther Prowl 5K and Fun Run on Sept. 19.
The road will be closed from 6:50-8:55 a.m. for the run, which is held in conjunction with the Glencoe Founders Day celebration.
The commissioners also approved the request from landowners to place a gate restricting traffic on Dunkin Road east of Norfolk Road, where Dunkin dead ends before the Cimarron River.
Cavett reported that all adjacent landowners wanted a restriction of the road because of concerns about people dumping trash along the roadway.
In other business, the commissioners approved payment of 132 purchase orders totaling $167,093, blanket purchase orders of $245,199 for September, and a payroll of $892,314 for the month of August for 224 county employees.
– Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP
