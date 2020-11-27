The Payne County Commissioners, acting as the trustees for the Payne County Facilities Authority, have approved using more than $235,000 in sales tax proceeds for improvements and repairs to the Payne County Jail.
Sheriff-elect Joe Harper started the presentation to the trustees, but was replaced by outgoing Sheriff Kevin Woodward, who finished the presentation.
Woodward said a $126,866 contract approved last week by the facilities authority to upgrade the computer security network was authorized under state contract.
On Tuesday, the trustees approved a contract for $30,598 with DIGI Security Systems to purchase 13 pan-tilt-zoom cameras and two dome cameras, replacing older analog cameras.
They also approved a $11,799 contract with AAdvantage Laundry Systems to install a 60 lb. capacity commercial washer for the jail and a $29,326 contract with Curtis Restaurant Supply to provide a meat slicer, garbage disposal and two convection ovens, which jail staff will install.
The trustees approved two contracts with Advantage Plumbing Heating & Cooling totaling $17,473 to install mixing valves and manual cutoff valves in water lines at the jail and finally, a $19,840 contract with Marathon Engineering Corp. to replace padding in a padded cell that had been damaged by an inmate who Woodward said was eating the padding.
The final cost could vary depending on the amount of labor involved so the trustees approved an additional 20% contingency.
The sales tax account maintained by the Payne County Treasurer currently has over $9 million accumulated, Woodward said. The funds were generated from a one-quarter cent sales tax passed in 2005 to pay for construction and operation of the Payne County jail.
In April that sales tax will be converted for use in improving roads and bridges in Payne County. The change was approved by voters in a February 2020 special election.
In regular business at the end of the month meeting for the Payne County Board of County Commissioners, the commissioners approved payment of 93 weekly purchase orders totaling $262,671 and blanket purchase orders for December totaling $263,707. The commissioners also approved a $936,748 November payroll for 224 county employees.
