The county commissioners, acting as the trustees of the Payne County Facilities Authority, approved spending $1.6 million from the one-half cent sales tax jail operations fund to pay Sheriff’s Department salaries in fiscal year 2019-2020.
The Payne County Budget Board had previously denied a request from the Payne County Sheriff’s Office to take the money for salaries from the county’s general fund.
The sales tax fund generates more than is needed to cover the jail’s debt payments and a balance has been allowed to build up so money would be available for unexpected expenses, emergencies and disasters.
One example is the medical expenses for James Clyde Jenkins III, a former Payne County inmate who was paralyzed in November when he exchanged fire with a deputy near Cushing.
In January, the Facilities Authority authorized payment of up to $250,000 in medical bills for Jenkins’ care. Undersheriff Kevin Woodward said so far bills totaling $38,000 have been received and paid by the Sheriff’s office.
The plumbing in the jail is also requiring extensive repairs and may need to be completely replaced at some point, he said.
Woodward noted that the contract approved by the County Commissioners in their meeting included a higher rate for plumbing repairs at the jail due, in part, to the defects in its plumbing.
Woodward, advised the facilities authority that the one-half cent sales tax fund currently has a balance of about $9 million.
After pulling $3.5 million to pay off the bonds used to build the new jail and taking $1.6 million for salaries, the fund balance would be about $3.9 million, less than four years worth of salaries, Woodward said.
The county commissioners have said they want to repurpose the tax, which was passed to build the jail and also provides a source of funding for jail operations. If voters approve extending the tax when it expires in 2021, the proceeds will instead be used for county roads and bridges.
Woodward says a new funding source will be needed to fund jail operations and salaries.
