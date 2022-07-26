The Payne County Fair Board is planning improvements to the show barns at the Expo Center that will make the space more versatile and enable the facility to host a greater number and variety of events.
The Expo Center is the second biggest draw in the community after Oklahoma State University, Fair Board Chairman Darell Stiles told the News Press in 2021.
The Fair Board and Expo Center staff had hoped the project could be finished before the Payne County Free Fair started Aug. 22, but that wasn’t possible.
Expo Center Director Colin Campbell said the various facilities that make up the Expo Center are in high demand and finding a big enough window of time between events for construction has been a challenge.
“We may have to do it a barn at a time,” he said.
The barns, which were originally designated as the sheep and swine, beef and dairy barns are actually three connected spaces divided by a series of concrete walkways that surround sections of dirt floor.
The spaces have been renamed Barn A, B and C, with an eye toward expanding their uses. Campbell said the livestock-specific designations only matched their uses during the Payne County Free Fair.
The plan is to upgrade electrical service in the barns to make more outlets available throughout the space and to add 12 more water hydrants.
Some fencing will be replaced and some of the interior fencing will be removed. The existing concrete paths will be torn out and a new solid concrete floor will be poured throughout. It was actually more cost effective to remove the old concrete than to tie the old and new together, Campbell said.
He said the goal is to have a more open and flexible space that would be easier to clean and suitable for a wider variety of events.
The Fair Board has already made upgrades to the lighting and added roll-up doors to exterior walls to make the formerly open-air barns more weather proof.
The Expo Center is the largest facility with the most flexible spaces currently available for events in this area, Visit Stillwater CEO Cristy Morrison and Board Chairman Chris Norris have said. Its events and the visitors they attract, make a significant contribution to the economies of Stillwater and Payne County.
The Payne County Expo Center hosts events from livestock shows to weddings as well as serving other community needs. It partnered with the Payne County Health Department to serve as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site.
Stiles said the Fair Board hopes to continue making improvements and adding facilities. Some events currently have to be turned away because the Expo Center can’t provide the spaces they need.
He said he has served as chairman of the Fair Board for more than two decade, overseeing the replacement of dilapidated buildings with modern buildings that make it one of the best facilities of its kind in the state.
Stiles previously told the News Press he dreams of building a larger multi-purpose building that would accommodate the larger livestock shows and rodeos that now have to be turned away.
“It is like the movie – ‘Field of Dreams’ – If you build it, they will come,” Stiles said in January.
The cost of supplies, “if you can get them,” is going to be the determining factor for when and how the project proceeds, Campbell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.