The Payne County Republican Party will host a table top discussion centered around Oklahoma State Question 820 on Tuesday.
The discussion, open to the public, will be held at the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Chairman Aaron Means Sr. will provide a live broadcast on his Facebook page.
Panelists include family medicine specialist Dr. Randy Grellner, former Payne County Assistant District Attorney Jeremiah Gregory and Payne County Sheriff Joe Harper, among others. Dr. James Carley will be the moderator.
Means said it will be an educational forum for the panelists to discuss a broad range of topics relating to the medical, environmental, social and legal concerns associated with expanding the use of marijuana in Oklahoma.
“I’ve been asking people to write questions that they would like to hear (answers to),” Means said. “We’re going to try to bring out as much information as possible.”
State Question 820 would make it legal for anyone over the age of 21 to purchase and use marijuana products for recreational purposes. It will appear on the March 7 general ballot.
Proponents wanted the measure to appear on the November ballot, but the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled it to be placed at a later date. Gov. Kevin Stitt picked the new date.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. Early voting begins March 2.
Means said he hopes people will come with an open mind and listen to the panelists’ opinions on what the effects of passing the measure would be.
“I want to know the positive or negative elements that they think would increase with the passage of recreational marijuana,” Means said. “I wanted to bring this group together and have them discuss the things we need to really know about before we make a decision to expand marijuana or not.”
Means said no matter what happens, he believes State Question 820 is one of the most important in recent history. Twenty-one other states and Washington D.C. have legalized similar measures.
In 2018, State Question 788 was passed, which legalized marijuana for medical use with more than 56% “yes” votes. Less than one million voted for it, so, this time, Means is hoping for a greater turnout.
“These types of decisions are usually made based on emotions,” Means said. “So we really want to have the most information before we make a mark on our ballots.”
