As the 2019-20 fiscal year winds down at the end of June, the Payne County Board of Commissioners is approving contracts for the new fiscal year.
At their meeting on Monday, the commissioners approved multiple contracts with juvenile detention centers at a cost ranging from $26 per day for a juvenile placed at the Sequoyah Enterprises detention center to $41 per day for a juvenile placed at the Cleveland County detention center and the Pottawatomie County detention center.
At a later meeting with the Payne County Budget Board, the commissioners requested and received authorization to budget $35,000 for the 2020-21 fiscal year for juvenile detention, an increase of $10,000 over the current year.
Chairman Chris Reding attributed the increase in juvenile detention costs to an increase in juvenile delinquent behavior in Payne County.
The county pays 15% of the cost of juvenile detention while the State of Oklahoma pays the remaining 85% of the cost of detention for juveniles who have not been placed in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Affairs.
According to Cynthia Hawk with the Payne County Office of Juvenile Affairs, during the last year 34 juveniles were placed in detention with most periods of detention lasting less than five days. The longest period of detention was for 127 days and involved a youthful offender charged with a serious crime.
Multiple maintenance contracts were approved at the same rate as the prior year. The commissioners renewed a contract with B&L Heating & Air Conditioning to provide service for units at the courthouse, jail and administration building at the rate of $75 per hour and a monthly rate of $450 to service and change filters on all heat and air conditioning units.
A contract with Advantage Plumbing was approved to provide plumbing services in the courthouse and administration building at $90 per hour during regular business hours and $140 per hour after those hours. Due to security issues, the contract provides for a higher rate at the jail of $140 per hour during regular business hours and $190 per hour after those hours.
A contract with Falco Alarm Company of Stillwater was approved to provide security monitoring at the rate of $30 per month.
The commissioners approved a resolution to make a single payment of $212,359 to the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma for worker’s compensation insurance for the next year.
The commissioners also renewed a contract with the OSU Cooperative Extension office, which Reding said provides a great service for Payne County.
Anderson identified programs provided by the Extension office in the four areas of Agriculture, Horticulture, Family Sciences, and 4-H.
“We appreciate all the support over the years,” said Extension Director, Nathan Anderson.
The commissioners approved a resolution authorizing proceeds from the three-eighths cent sales tax to be used for re-surfacing four miles of roadway on North Country Club Road and on Lakeview Road between Country Club and Range roads.
A $1.1 million contract for that road project was approved with T. J. Campbell Construction of Edmond. District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said that with 20 miles of road improvement projects taking place in his district, there was approximately $5 million in road improvement projects underway in Payne County this summer.
