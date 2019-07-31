Payne County marks retirement of environmental officer Darrell Varnell

The Payne County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed Wednesday to be “Darrell Varnell Day” in recognition of the Environmental Enforcement officer’s 25 years of service to Payne County.
The commissioners also renamed the Payne County Environmental Enforcement Building on Pistol Pete Trail as the Darrell Varnell Environmental Enforcement Building in his honor.
Varnell started work on July 6, 1992 as the Payne County Inmate Work Program Supervisor, then worked as a field deputy for the Sheriff’s office, and as motor grader operator for District 1. In July 2000, Varnell became the Trash Cop for the newly formed Trash Cop Program. After a brief stint in the Assessor’s office, Varnell returned to work for the Environmental Enforcement Department from which he retired.
District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding thanked everyone for coming to the retirement reception for Varnell that “left him speechless.”
In regular business at the commissioner’s end of the month meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners approved July’s payroll of $739,077, and purchase orders of $391,850 for the 2019-20 fiscal year and $192,443 for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Included in the purchase orders was a worker’s compensation insurance premium of $284,430 to the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.
The commissioners approved a schedule of expenditures for federal awards for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
Districts 1 and 3 equally split for road expenses a grant of $42,889 from the Forest Service division of the United States Department of Agriculture. A contract was renewed with the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation for vending machines at the courthouse and the administration building.
In other business, the commissioners approved an agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to build a bridge over Clear Creek on 80th street just west of Pleasant Valley road in District 1.
The commissioners also signed a detention services agreement with Sequoyah Enterprises for juvenile detention in the Muskogee facility at the rate of $26 per day for each juvenile.
