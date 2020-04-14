Payne County officials hopeful as COVID-19 peak nears

Payne County officials are encouraged by the public’s cooperation in taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 and are optimistic as the projected peak for hospitalizations and deaths in Oklahoma approaches.
The state's peak has been projected for some time next week, although the date varies from model to model.
As of Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 108 total deaths related to the virus.
Reding noted Monday that the 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Payne County remained low considering the population of the county.
“Citizens are practicing good habits – we are seeing a lot more masks in use in public and it looks like the numbers are peaking and getting ready to trend down,” Reding said.“I want to encourage the citizens of Payne County to keep up the good work.”
Reding said he’s hopeful things can start to “open up” by the end of the month.
Emergency Management Director Jeff Kuhn echoed Reding’s comments and noted that Payne County had not yet suffered a death from the virus.
In regular business, the commissioners approved a request from Cavett to make lease purchase payments for a Caterpillar Scraper from the three-eighths cent county sales tax fund. The payments had previously been made from highway money transferred to the county from the State of Oklahoma.
Cavett said those transfer payments are primarily funded through gross production mineral taxes, motor fuel excise taxes and fees from motor vehicle licenses and registration.
Collection of those funds was down approximately 20 percent in March after Gov. Kevin Stitt imposed a “Safer at Home” order for people at increased risk from COVID-19 and municipal governments around the state issued “Shelter in Place” orders for their general populations.
Cavett said he anticipates those transfer payments from the state decreasing further in April and future months due to the continued impact of COVID-19.
The commissioners also approved using sales tax funds to buy a Caterpillar Mini Excavator for District 1.
Cavett plans to use the excavator to repair and clean-up drainage culverts on roadways damaged by last year’s flooding.
In other business, the commissioners approved a renewal contract with ImageNet Consulting to provide software maintenance and security for District 2.
The commissioners also approved a renewal contract with Won Door Corporation to maintain and inspect the two fire guard doors that company installed at the Payne County Courthouse.
The commissioners approved payment of 107 purchase orders totaling $196,650 with Reding signing on behalf of the board of commissioners.
The Payne County Board of Commissioners conducted their second virtual meeting Monday morning using the Webex video-conferencing platform. Chairman Chris Reding was present in the commissioner’s meeting room while commissioners Zach Cavett and Rocky Blasier participated from their district offices.
The public can join the Payne County Commissioner’s weekly meeting, which is held at 9 a.m. every Monday and on the next-to-last business day of the month, in the virtual environment with audio and video by going to webex.com/video-conferencing and clicking on “Join” then entering meeting No. 965 912 250.
They can also call 408-418-9388 for audio only.
