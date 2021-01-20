Meeting on Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Holiday, the Payne County Board of Commissioners approved payment of $1.2 million to T. J. Campbell Construction for applying an asphalt overlay to three miles of Country Club Road and one mile of Lakeview Road in District 3.
The commissioners approved a total of $1.58 million for 83 weekly purchase orders, including a transfer of $239,115 to the Payne County Facilities Authority. The Facilities Authority funds are generated by the county's one-quarter cent sales tax, based on December sales. They were originally intended to pay for construction and operation of the Payne County jail, but starting April 1, the sales tax will be used for maintenance of county roads and bridges. Payne County voters approved that change in February 2020.
In other business, the commissioners approved a plat for AWAD Village, presented by Ibrahim Awad. The development is located east of Jardot Road between 12th and 19th avenues.
The Commissioners also approved the name of Jenin Lane for a street intersecting Lakeview Road near Brush Creek Road. That name was originally assigned in 2000 to a street in the AWAD Village area, but the commissioners vacated that prior street name request. The county will assume no responsibility for maintaining Jenin Lane.
