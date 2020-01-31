Payne County prepares for sales tax election

By Mark A. Moore
For The News Press
The Payne County Board of Commissioners is reminding county voters about the special election scheduled for Feb. 11.
Voters across Payne County are being asked to approve a proposition that would extend a one-fourth cent sales tax. The County’s sales tax advisory committee has recommended that the tax be extended and re-purposed to provide road and bridge funding beginning April 1, 2021.
The sales tax was originally approved in 2005 to finance the construction and maintenance of a new county jail. It currently expires March 31, 2021.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said the sales tax proceeds would be split equally between District 1 on the east side of the county and District 3 on the west side of the county.
District 2 is responsible for the county courthouse, the administration building and the Payne County Expo Center, but isn’t responsible for any roads and bridges.
The commissioners have prepared a five-year plan to improve county roads if voters approve the proposition. Cavett said the plan will be updated periodically as projects are completed.
In answering questions from constituents, Cavett said that the proposition will not take away funds from a three-eighths cent sales tax that is split among Rural Fire Departments, the OSU Extension Office, the Payne County Expo Center, county roads and bridges and the county general fund.
Cavett also said that if the current resolution is approved, more funds from the three-eighths cent sales tax could be used for purchasing rock and gravel to maintain roads throughout the county. District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding emphasized that this does not create a new tax and will not raise sales taxes above the current level in Payne County.
Reding believes the funds are sorely needed to repair roads damaged by the floods of 2019 and roads affected by oil field trucks and equipment.
“The extension of the sales tax will be an incredibly positive action,” Reding said.
District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier voiced his agreement.
In addition to the sales tax proposition, voters in Stillwater and Cushing will vote in at-large elections for municipal offices Feb. 11.
In Stillwater, Slade James Mielitz and John R. Wedlake are running for Council Seat 3.
In Cushing, Ricky Lofton, Lance Larson and Don Amon are running for Commission Office No. 5.
In addition to voting at local precincts on election day, voters in Payne County may cast their ballots at the County Election Board office on the second floor of the county administration building from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 6-7.
In other business, the commissioners approved a proclamation supporting fair housing practices in Payne County. The federal Fair Housing Act was passed by Congress in 1968 and prohibits discrimination in housing because of race, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap. The commissioners also approved weekly purchase orders totaling $164,882, February blanket purchase orders totaling $245,383, and a monthly payroll of $928,377 for approximately 230 county employees.
