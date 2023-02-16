The firefighters in Cushing have the constant stress of knowing they’re on-call to help protect a pipeline system taking on up to 50 million barrels of crude oil daily and hundreds of tanks that hold more than two billion gallons of crude oil in reserve.
With fewer than 8,000 people, Cushing is known as “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World.” It’s protected by 24 accomplished full-time firefighters at the Cushing Fire Department. To hone their skills, the county recently purchased The Lieutenant all-steel training tower from Fire Facilities.
“Our fire department is responsible for the suppression of the largest above-ground oil storage in the United States,” Deputy Chief Dalton Novotny said. “This includes numerous underground crude oil transportation pipelines.”
Identifying the need for a training structure has been a vision of the Cushing Fire Department administration for more than a dozen years. When land became available directly near the station, city officials started the search process in earnest.
The training structure was funded with one-sixteenth of one percent sales tax for municipal and rural fire departments in Payne County. The Cushing Fire Department is a member of the Houston-Galveston Area Council, which made the purchasing process easy.
“We had a group dedicated to looking at several training facility vendors,” Novotny said. “Ultimately, the decision to invest in a Fire Facilities structure was made due to the ability to customize the tower to our specific needs. We needed precise options that Fire Facilities could provide. Also, the aesthetics of The Lieutenant on the exterior was important to us since it would be located right next to our main station.”
Made of all-American steel, the customized Lieutenant created for the Cushing Fire Department stands 34 feet tall and has a burn room annex on both the first and second floors. There is a parapet roof guard with a chain opening atop the four-story fire training building. This allows for easy rappelling and roof exercises.
“Budget played a big role in selecting the Lieutenant,” Novotny said. “We felt that this model was able to accomplish the needs of training that fit structures in our response area, as well as some of the other specialized training that our members have. The ability to attack an above grade and below grade fire was a must have in our tower.
“Before the tower was erected we had very limited ability to train with ropes and high angle rescue. That is no longer an issue with this structure. The fire department’s technical rescue team can now spend hours training on every aspect of their duties without having to ‘verbalize or visualize’ certain situations.”
The Cushing Fire Department plans to use the tower three times each week, one day a week for each shift. Live fire evolutions will be a joint training day once a month between all members of the department. The department also envisions having joint training days with neighboring fire departments, in order to build relationships and share training knowledge.
Novotny said convenience is a great benefit of the new training facility.
