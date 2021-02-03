One of the keys to getting kids back to school and getting our communities back to a more normal way of life amid the COVID-19 pandemic is getting as many people as possible vaccinated. And Oklahoma seems to be doing a good job of that.
Gov. Kevin Stitt reported Monday during his State of the State address that Oklahoma remains in the top 10 nationally for vaccine administration. But continuing that depends on vaccine supply and ensuring the vaccine gets to people who need it.
As of Jan. 29, the state had administered 373,279 total doses. Of that total, 315,034 of the 315,600 allocated for primary doses had been delivered.
Another 195,750 second or booster doses have been allocated and 58, 245 people had completed their vaccination series at that point.
About 8% of the state’s population had received the first dose and 1.5% had received both doses.
The state remains in Phase 2 of its four phase vaccination plan and is still focusing on vaccinating first responders, medical personnel and people over age 65 at this time.
Kelli Rader, Region 3 Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said partnerships are part of the plan for getting vaccines administered.
National agreements have been in place with companies like Walgreens and CVS for vaccinating residents and employees of long-term care facilities.
The Payne County Health Department partnered with Oklahoma State University last week to vaccinate people affiliated with the university who are 65 or older.
Rader said the health department provided the vaccine for those shots from its supply.
It will continue to work with OSU to provide the second dose for those individuals but people aren’t required to go through OSU to get their second shot.
Community pharmacies will soon also be offering vaccinations to people who qualify under the state’s phased vaccination plan.
Charlie’s Discount Drug, Razook’s Drug and Tiger Drug recently announced that they have been approved as Pandemic Providers and they hope to have doses of the vaccine soon.
Tiger Drug is encouraging customers to call and get on the waiting list to be contacted when it has a supply.
Rader said the health department is also working with doctors offices, home health providers and urgent care clinics who are waiting for their supplies.
The state’s online vaccination portal has been the way to schedule appointments but social media is awash with people who say they are having trouble getting appointments.
Social media has been one way to stay up to date on vaccination clinics and people who have the ability to do it are crossing county lines and driving outside their home areas to get appointments.
Josh Wright, an Oklahoman with a background in software development, has created a text-based alert service that lets people know when appointments are available so they can go to the OSDH portal and get scheduled. It monitors the entire state and people using it can select how far they’re willing to travel.
His free service can be found at https://vaccine-arlerts.com/.
Wright told News 9 in Oklahoma City that he created the website after finding himself constantly refreshing the state portal every day trying to book an appointment for his father in law.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced last week that it had launched its own text service to prompt people to schedule their second doses, in Carter, Garvin, Jefferson, Johnston, Love Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc and Stephens counties. The reminders go to people who scheduled their first doses through the state’s Vaccine Scheduler Portal.
But what should people do if they’re not computer savvy or can’t get online?
OSDH has been advising people to call 211 to get referrals for assistance and local community leaders have encouraged residents to reach out to their family, friends and neighbors who might need some help.
The Stillwater Public Library is one of the organizations that has been fielding calls for help. Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce praised the organization for the services it is providing to the community, much as it did while trying to get people counted for the U.S. Census.
People have consistently reported having trouble getting through to the Payne County Health Department when they call because the department is getting so many calls.
A few who were successful said they didn’t give up and let the phone keep ringing.
A few people have gotten vaccinated without registering through the state portal if they happened to be available when doses were left over at the end of a clinic. Those people will have trouble scheduling their booster shot if they aren't part of the current phase.
Those individuals will need to contact the health department directly, Rader said.
Rader emphasized that the Health Department is following the state plan, but said it’s also important that no doses of the vaccine go to waste as the state races to get people protected and slow the spread of the virus.
“We are going to find an arm to get it in,” she said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.