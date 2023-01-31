Payne County received $50 million last weekend after applying for funds through the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund in connection with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, County Commissioner and Board Chair Zach Cavett (District 1) said.
According to ARPA, tribal governments and revenue-sharing counties are eligible to receive a grant award under the LATCF for county needs.
“(The grant) is federal money that was allotted to the tribes,” Cavett said. “Each county in the state was eligible to apply. We were made aware of (the grant) through the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.”
ARPA provides $2 billion dollars for payments to eligible governments through the LATCF. The LATCF is a “general revenue enhancement program that provides additional assistance to eligible Revenue Sharing Counties and eligible Tribal Governments,” according to the US Treasury Department.
Payne County received $15.9 million from the federal government through ARPA due to the pandemic. The state received funding and every county in the state that applied also received funding, Cavett said.
Recipients of the LATCF program have a broad discretion on how the funds are spent, much like how they use funds generated from their own revenue sources.
Payne County had already approved the application for the funds at a previous meeting, and the board meeting Monday was the official resolution to accept the funds, Cavett said.
“They claim we should be getting the next $50 million within a year,” Cavett said. “But the County Treasurer Carla Manning said that (we) could get the rest of the money within three to four weeks.”
Cavett said the county hired Floyd & Driver, a law firm in Norman, to aid the county board in knowing how to use the funds, as the fund parameters can be somewhat restrictive.
“We already hired (Floyd & Driver) to help us with the ARPA funding, and when he came to do our quarterly reporting, Treasurer Manning spoke with him (about the LATCF funds),” Cavett said.
The attorney with Lloyd & Driver who helped Treasurer Manning apply for the funds explained that the fund uses are open-ended, Cavett said. But the county board is doing their own follow-up.
“We’re researching right now all that these funds can be used on,” Cavett said. “From what County Treasurer Manning said (when she spoke with the attorney), a lot of counties are using them on road improvements.”
Cavett said they have not discussed as a board what the plans are for the funds from the LATCF, preferring to get more documentation first. Plans will be discussed at a future board meeting.
“If there’s some federal money that we can get to help our county out, I believe it’s our responsibility to go after those funds,” Cavett said. “Every dollar helps.”
