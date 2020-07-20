Payne County receives CARES Act reimbursement

Payne County is receiving federal funding to reimburse expenses related to the county’s COVID-19 response.
Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which was signed into law by President Trump on March 27. The Act approved over $2 trillion of economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic. The federal stimulus package delivered $1.2 billion to the State of Oklahoma to spend in responding to the COVID-19 virus.
Governor Stitt established a CARES FORWARD team in May to provide oversight and maximize the distribution of federal funds to cities and counties. The team developed a computer portal for local governments to access and apply for a reimbursement of COVID-19 expenses.
Kyla McCombs, purchasing agent for the Payne County Clerk’s office, was selected as the employee to submit expenses from purchase orders for reimbursement through the portal.
“I was unable to attend a training on the portal reimbursement process because the e-mail advising me of the training arrived after the date of the training,” said McCombs. It was an on the job learning process for McCombs.
“At first, I submitted individual applications for each purchase order. Later, I was contacted and advised that I could submit one application with multiple purchase orders,” McCombs said.
She now keeps a spread sheet with 17 categories of qualifying expenses to submit for expense reimbursement.
The first application deadline was June 10 for cities and counties to seek reimbursement for coronavirus expenses incurred through May 30. McCombs submitted qualifying expenses totaling $57,309 through the Governor’s portal.
On June 10, Commissioner Chris Reding attended a press conference at the Capital in Oklahoma City when Governor Stitt announced that help was on the way to Oklahoma cities and counties impacted by COVID-19.
“We greatly appreciate the State and Governor Stitt’s leadership for making this reimbursement process efficient and expedient as time is of the essence for Payne County. We have prioritized resources towards our county jail and for enhancing our disinfection efforts of public areas, and we expect to continue pursuing these critical funds to bolster our efforts in the coming months,” said Reding at the conference.
On July 10, Governor Stitt announced that $4.2 million was being distributed to 7 counties and 11 cities. Payne County received the distribution of $57,309 submitted by McCombs. The largest distribution was $2.33 million awarded to Ponca City.
“We made it a priority for all staff with the city to document reimbursable expenses consistent with the guidelines,” said Craig Stephenson, City Manager for Ponca City. Stephenson said that wage reimbursements comprised the largest amount of the reimbursed expenses, followed by personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.
The City of McAlester received a distribution of $1.25 million.
At Monday’s regular weekly meeting, the Board of County Commissioners for Payne County approved the distribution of the CARES Act funds to the individual county departments.
The Payne County Sheriff’s office received the bulk of the distribution receiving $50,191 which was placed in three accounts maintained by Sheriff Kevin Woodward, who reported that his entire office was outfitted in personal protective equipment.
Woodward also supplied protective equipment to other smaller agencies and other county offices.
“The reimbursement was a big help,” said Woodward, who also indicated that the hardest task was finding personal protective equipment.
The Sheriff’s Office purchased P-100 masks that were available instead of less expensive N-95 masks that were unavailable.
According to Reding, county offices were instructed early in the coronavirus pandemic to code expenses that were related to the virus. Reding anticipated a potential reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency at around 75% of the actual amount of the expenses.
“We were happy to get reimbursed 100% through the CARES Act,” said Reding.
The second deadline for Oklahoma cities and counties requesting reimbursement under the CARES Act was July 10 for expenses incurred by June 30.
McCombs has submitted a request for reimbursement of COVID-19 related expenses totaling $14,779 which were incurred by county departments in the month of June.
“I don’t mind the work and I have gotten more efficient in submitting reimbursement requests through the portal,” she said.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP.
