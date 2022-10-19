Last week Payne County received $7.94 million from the United States Treasury. The second half of the $15.88 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds earmarked for the county.
County officials must encumber the funds into qualified categories by 2024 and spend the funds by 2026. Under treasury regulations, the county is allowed to keep any interest earned on the funds before the funds are spent.
According to Payne County Treasurer Carla Manning, the stimulus funds held by the county generated $22,770 of interest from June to September. The interest rate paid by the depository bank fluctuates each month. With the federal reserve raising interest rates, the interest rate for funds apportioned in October will be 2.01%, Manning said.
At Monday’s weekly meeting of the Payne County Board of Commissioners, the board announced that it had received the balance of the ARPA funds. Chairman Chris Reding said the commissioners would take no action on allocating ARPA funds until the amount for the county-wide emergency radio network is finalized.
Dean Hart, the radio network consultant hired by the commissioners, has scheduled a mandatory pre-proposal conference on Oct. 25 and 26 for vendors interested in bidding on the project. Company representatives will drive to four sites and inspect those sites for prospective radio tower placements and network requirements.
Representatives from Motorola Solutions, L3Harris, and JVCKENWOOD have attended meetings of the commissioners expressing an interest in bidding on the radio network. According to Hart, Tait Communications is a fourth company that could respond to the pending RFP and submit a bid to provide the emergency radio network. The companies will be required to submit bids on the project by Dec. 12.
