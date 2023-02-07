Next week will be proclaimed as “Payne County, Oklahoma, Women in Law Enforcement Week”, the Office of Sheriff Joe Harper announced.
The special proclamation will be presented at Monday’s Payne County Board of Commissioners Meeting.
Then on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office will host a celebration from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Payne County Courthouse Room #307 to honor the first women to serve in law enforcement in Payne County jurisdictions. The event will also honor all women currently serving their communities as law enforcement officers throughout the county.
Ruth Stites, 93, will be the oldest member in attendance. She is believed to be the first female deputy in Payne County.
Anita Retherford (Cushing Police Department) and Kaylee Taylor (Perkins Police Department) will be the other honorees in attendance. Taylor, 33, is the youngest of all honorees, becoming the first woman to serve in her department’s history in 2013.
Darla Huffman (Oklahoma State University Police Department) and Cindy Waterworth (Stillwater Police Department) will be honored posthumously.
Though women have long played an important role in law enforcement, the Policing Project at the New York University School of Law estimated only 12% of current law enforcement officers in America are female.
The sheriff’s office hopes this upcoming week rectifies that by highlighting key women in the community, thus encouraging more to join the service.
