As state and national elections are wrapping up, ballot items for the upcoming Feb. 14 election are starting to stack up. On Monday, Nov. 14, Payne County Commissioners will consider a resolution to add the renewal of the county’s 3/8 cent sales tax to the ballot.
They will join Stillwater Public School’s bond questions and the City of Stillwater’s election for Councilor seats No. 1 and 2. Combining multiple election needs helps government entities share the cost.
“We are trying to get as many things on there as possible to keep the cost low,” District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding said. “The more things we have on the ballot the (more) cost is spread around.”
In 2017 Payne County voters overwhelmingly passed the 3/8 cent sales tax via five ballot propositions that dedicate a certain percentage to specific funds. The sales tax was approved for five years and will expire Dec. 31, 2023 if voters don’t choose to renew. If renewed, the sales tax will continue through to Dec. 31, 2028.
On the January 2017 ballot, Proposition No. 1 dedicated 53 percent of the 3/8 cent sales tax to roads and bridges. Proposition No. 2 sent 15 percent to the county general fund. Proposition No. 3 gave 20 percent to the Exposition Center and Fair Board. Proposition No. 4 dedicated seven percent to the Payne County Extension Center, and Proposition No. 5 provided five percent of the tax to fire departments.
Each proposition was passed by 79 percent or more, with roads and bridges getting 87.22 percent voting yes.
“All you gotta do is drive around on our county roads and see what an impact it has,” Reding said. “Cause you can tell where Payne County ends and other county’s (roads) begin ... it (3/8 cent sales tax) makes a huge difference in our ability to take care of the roads.”
If the resolution is approved by County Commissioners, voters will see nine items on their Feb. 14 ballot. Two propositions from SPS, five propositions from Payne County and two City Councilor seats.
