Payne County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Norman issued the watch, saying that storms could start developing across northwest Oklahoma between 2:30-3:30 p.m.
The threats included the potential for tornadoes, larger hail up to apple size and winds up to 75 miles per hour.
The area will also be under flood watch for the next few days. According to NWS Norman, several rounds of heavy rainfall could be possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.
