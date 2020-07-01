Payne County voters back Medicaid expansion; give Talley a second term

Payne County was one of the seven counties out of 77 that carried Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma across the finish line, by a margin of just under 6,500 votes.
It joined Tulsa, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Oklahoma and Pontotoc counties in passing State Question 802, in an election result that is being framed as an illustration of the state’s divide between urban population centers and rural areas.
Tulsa, Cleveland and Oklahoma and Comanche counties represent some of the state’s larges population centers. The remaining counties that favored expansion tended to contain universities and/or the seats of tribal nations.
SQ 802 will extend Medicaid, the state-funded medical insurance program, to an estimated 200,000 adults age 18-65 who earn up to 133% of the federal poverty level, with an additional 5% allowance under the Affordable Care Act. The federal poverty level is $12,760 for one person, with an additional $4,480 per person up to a family of eight. Under Medicaid expansion, a single, childless person who earns up to $17,236 would now qualify for coverage, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
These people would not previously have qualified for coverage without having children or a disability. In 2018, the Kaiser Family Foundation estimated that there were 4.8 million non-elderly, uninsured adults in the states that had chosen to not expand Medicaid.
The federal government will fund 90% of the cost and the state must pick up the remaining 10%.
State leaders have discussed tapping the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Fund as a way to cover the cost but opponents argued that adding an amendment to Oklahoma’s constitution would force the state to continue funding the program, even if the federal government cuts its support.
In addition to extending insurance to low-income Oklahomans, the expansion has been sold as a way to shore up the finances of struggling rural hospitals and create jobs.
In spite of that, a vast majority of the rural counties in the state voted against the measure, although small pockets of voters approved it in specific precincts.
Ultimately, the yeas carried the day with 50.5% of the vote statewide in an election that had a voter turnout rate of 32%.
Payne County exceeded that slightly with 33% of its voters turning out to approve the measure with 57.1% of the 13,187 votes cast.
In the primaries held Tuesday, Payne County followed the rest of the state fairly closely:
Payne County’s Republican voters chose incumbent Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett with 76.1% of the vote over Harold D. Spradling with 25.4%.
Long-term incumbent Republican Jim Inhofe handily won his party’s primary for U.S. Senator with 71 % of the vote.
Incumbent Republican John Talley fended off a challenge from Brice Nathaniel Chaffin to serve as State Representative in District 33, with 54% of the vote in a race that was decided in the primary.
Sheriff Kevin Woodward garnered 47.1% of the vote in his first run for a full term. Challenger Garry McKinnis, a former Undersheriff who came out of retirement to challenge him, was eliminated with 17.4% of the vote. Woodward will face Joe Harper, a deputy in his department who pulled 36% of the vote, in an Aug. 25 Republican run-off primary. The race for Payne County Sheriff will be decided in that run-off.
Payne County’s Democrats also followed the statewide trend, supporting Abby Broyles in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senator with 60% of the vote. Broyles will challenge Jim Inhofe in the November 3 general election.
Other local races, including some decided in multiple counties:
Drumright Public Schools Board of Education Office 5
Alicia Richardson – 55.1%
Forrest Gray, III – 44.8%
Glencoe Public Schools Board of Education Office 5
Nicole Currant – 40.1%
Jason Dwayne Harting – 59.4%
Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education Office 5
Ashley K. Moore – 65.9%
Steve Hallgren – 34.1%
Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education Office 4
Dustin Reavis – 31.2%
Melody Wright – 68.8%
Yale Public Schools Board of Education Office 5
Dustin Mueggenborg – 60.35%
Marty Foutch – 39.75%
All election results are considered unofficial until they have been verified by the state and county election boards.
