The push to legalize marijuana for recreational use failed in Oklahoma on Tuesday as voters rejected State Question 820.
In Payne County, 11,495 total votes were counted. Comparatively, nearly 17,000 county residents voted on State Question 788 in June of 2018, which ultimately legalized marijuana for medicinal use.
A total of 7,049 “No” votes were counted in Payne County compared to 4,446 “Yes” votes. “No” outnumbered “Yes”; 144-84 in absentee mail, 566-340 in early voting and 6,339-4,022 on Election Day.
Legalization efforts faced heavy opposition from groups such as the “No on State Question 820” statewide campaign and Payne County Republicans, locally.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said he thought it was a bad idea in a February press conference because recreational marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.
U.S. Senator James Lankford, R-OK, followed suit in encouraging citizens to vote against the initiative.
“We already have more marijuana operations than California, Oregon and Washington combined,” Lankford said on Twitter. “That means more crime, addiction and harm in our neighborhoods.”
Supporters for legalizing recreational marijuana in the state argued the incentive would bring in tax revenue and reduce incarceration. The “Yes on 820” campaign estimated it could raise $434 million over four years if it passed.
SQ 820 would have also allowed Oklahomans previously convicted of marijuana-related crimes to apply for re-sentencing and expungement.
Now that it has failed, the initiative for recreational marijuana cannot restart for another three years unless it garners nearly 300,000 signatures -- 25 percent of the total votes cast for governor.
