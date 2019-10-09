The Payne County Board of Commissioners accepted the donation of $2,500 in gravel from Premier Trading and Transportation, an oil and gas transport company based in Cushing, to help with road improvements in District 3.
Commissioner Rocky Blasier said the gravel will be used to improve Mehan Road on the south side of the Cimarron River, which is used by Premier oil transport trucks. Spring rains damaged county roads and allowed gravel covering the road to be washed off or pushed into the base. The commissioners have said it will take many tons of material to repair roads throughout the county.
The commissioners also approved a resolution allowing Lincoln County Rural Water and Sewer District No. 4 to locate water lines within certain section line rights of way in the southeast corner of Payne County, where the rural water district provides services.
The resolution was needed for the water district to qualify for federal funding.
The commissioners approved the placement of a banner on the courthouse lawn advertising the Fall Festival Arts and Crafts Show scheduled for Nov. 1-3 at the Payne County Expo Center. Commissioner Chris Reding said the arts and craft show brings lots of people to the expo center.
The commissioners opened bids for a three-quarter ton diesel pickup for District 1. Joe Cooper Chevrolet and Joe Cooper Dodge, both of Shawnee, submitted bids of $51,000. John Vance Auto Group of Guthrie submitted a bid of $53,116 for the pickup, but the bid was rejected because the forms had not been signed by the company.
No action was taken on the bids because Commissioner Zach Cavett wanted to look at the pickups.
In regular business, the commissioners approved the removal from inventory of a 6-year-old computer used by the Environmental Protection division after department head Clint Castoe said it had crashed. The commissioners also approved $195,312 of weekly purchase orders.
In public announcements from the board, Reding said that flags were lowered to half-mast to honor firefighters and to recognize National Fire Safety Week on Oct. 6-12.
