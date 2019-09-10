The Perkins Police Department is investigating the death of Jamie Nicole Bear, 29, who was found Tuesday morning in a four-plex in the 100 block of W. Freeman Street. Perkins PD was conducting a welfare check when her body was found.
Police Chief Bob Ernst said a call came in on the non-emergency line at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The caller, who would not give a name and hung up when the dispatcher tried to ask questions, said there was a person at the address who may need an ambulance and the police.
“She’s into drugs,” the caller said.
Ernst said he and the officers knocked on the rental unit’s door when they arrived, but there was no answer. The back door was open and the front door was unlocked. They entered the apartment and found Bear, who was deceased.
Bear’s death is considered suspicious.
Perkins PD called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist with processing the crime scene and an OSBI agent helped interview several people, Ernst said. Other agencies are also assisting with the investigation.
Her body has been taken by the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of her death.
Ernst said Bear had ties to the Tulsa area. Her family has been notified.
The investigation into Bear’s death continues and Perkins PD is asking anyone with information to call 405-547-2855. The number will be answered by dispatch after regular business hours.
