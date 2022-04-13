A traffic signal at the intersection of US-177/Perkins Road and Knotts Avenue will become a four-way stop beginning Thursday and continuing through fall 2022 as part of an ongoing highway reconstruction project.
Northbound and southbound lanes of US-177/Perkins Road remain narrowed to one lane in each direction between Hall of Fame Avenue and Lakeview Road through fall 2022 as part of a nearly two-year pavement reconstruction project.
Work will be suspended in the fall for Oklahoma State University game day weekend traffic and will resume after football season completes.
Motorists can expect lane shifts and a reduced speed limit in the work zone. Left turns are not allowed at several intersections. Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan for extra travel time in the area or locate alternate routes.
Motorists can expect business driveways to be blocked throughout the length of the project, but each business will have at least one entrance open.
The nearly $18 million project was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Duit Construction Company Inc., of Edmond, in October. ODOT is partnering with the City of Stillwater on the project, which is expected to be complete in winter 2023.
– Staff Report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.