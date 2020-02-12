Perkins Road right of way acquisition almost complete

The City of Stillwater has nearly completed one of its responsibilities for the reconstruction of North Perkins Road, a joint project with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The roadway will be expanded to five lanes between McElroy and Lakeview roads. A signal will be installed between Redbud Drive and Krayler Avenue at the driveways of Lowe’s and Buffalo Wild Wings and medians will be installed to limit where vehicles can turn left.
On Monday, the Stillwater City Council accepted final documents for several rights of way it has bought so the road can be widened and pedestrian and bike trails can be added.
The City Council has approved almost $998,000 for the purchases so far.
The total budget for the Perkins Road project is budgeted at approximately $13.4 million. ODOT will pay 100% of that construction cost.
The right of way acquisition is nearly complete, with only a few properties left, City Attorney John Dorman said. He believes those final transactions will be resolved soon.
The City has filed a petition in Payne County District Court to exercise eminent domain over one tract after an agreement couldn’t be reached with the owners. The City is asking the court to appoint three disinterested parties to inspect the property and consider the amount of damage the owners might sustain because of the pubic taking of a portion of their land.
The owners will have an opportunity to present their case during the March 20 hearing.
The city has budgeted $3.4 million from the Transportation Sales Tax fund for its share of the project, which includes design, facilitating the relocation of utilities and acquiring permanent and temporary rights of way and easements.
According to a project page at stillwater.org, the design is 90% complete.
Construction is scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2021 and be completed in fiscal year 2022.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.