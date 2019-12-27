Police respond to possible shooting Friday

A noise that police and others assumed to be gunfire prompted a multi-agency response in Stillwater on Friday afternoon.
Stillwater police were assisting officers from the Kay County Sheriff’s Office who were serving a warrant in the 2000 block of West Sherwood when a nearby electrical transformer blew, Capt. Kyle Gibbs of the Stillwater Police Department said.
Personnel on the scene and at least one neighbor heard the sound as the officers were attempting to serve the warrant shortly after noon. There was concern that a shooting had possibly occurred and that a woman might be in the home.
Officers from the Stillwater and Oklahoma State University police departments and the Kay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, blocking West Sherwood Avenue for about an hour.
Police eventually breached the door but found no one in the house.
The block has only a handful of long-term residents or owner-occupants, a nearby resident said. A majority of the homes are rentals occupied by college students.
Police have responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the general area over the past year.
Austin Allen, a student who rents one of the homes on Sherwood, said when he moved in about eight months ago, he expected a quiet neighborhood.
“Most of my neighbors are old people and college students,” he said. “But the police have been here every week.”
Allen said there appears to be more trouble in the area north of his home than on his block.
Information about who the officers were looking for and the nature of the warrant wasn’t available at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.