Sydney Burke is constantly stressed – to the extent that led her doctor to prescribe anxiety medication – because as President, she is charged with the OSU Polo Club’s survival.
“The school doesn’t really support us,” Burke said. “It especially hurts since they’re putting $325 million (referring to a fundraising goal), and possibly more, toward their athletic department and other things, and they won’t even give us running water.”
The $325 million Burke is referring to is a fundraising goal the university announced earlier this year.
Oklahoma State University is known for boasting its athletic achievements. It even includes the 1945 American Football Coaches Association Championship and the 2022 National College Equestrian Association Championship – distinctions the NCAA doesn’t recognize – on its “52 NCAA Team National Championships” webpage.
But apart from the athletic department, OSU offers 39 club sports for competition against other colleges and universities, including bass fishing, cricket and quidditch. It has a $35,000 annual fund for all of these sports to use, and each is allocated an amount coinciding with its costs.
The money OSU Polo Club receives is not reflective of that, Burke said.
“Per year, our expenses are probably around $40,000 because we have 20 horses here,” Burke said. “While $2,500 for a fishing team might be sufficient for a season – you know gas, tackle, gear – it gets used really quickly for us.”
The club needs to pay for feed. Its monthly farrier (a specialist in equine foot care) and hay bills are each $1,000. It has fees for travel; hotels, flights and gas. And the veterinarian bills are the steepest.
“If you even look at a horse wrong, it goes downhill. Weather changes, like when we get those drops from 80 to 40 degrees overnight, can cause colic,” Burke said. “That’s an immediate $3,000 vet bill to fix.”
To get water to the facility, the polo club drives its 2008 Ram 1500 – that Burke bought a year ago for $5,000 after selling fencing material and an antique tractor – to a pipe on campus and fills a leaky 330-gallon IBC tote tank. The horses drink up to 50 gallons a day, so the officers do this at least eight times a week.
“We asked if we could borrow a vehicle of the school because they have a million, and they told us we can for $60 every time plus gas,” Burke said. “We barely have enough money to stay running, and they want to charge us to feed and water the horses that we’re supposed to be taking care of for them.”
Officers are the only people who can drive the club truck, and since that is the only way to bring the horses water or take them to the vet, many of them can’t go home during school breaks.
“We don’t get to go home when everyone leaves for summer, winter, Thanksgiving,” Burke said. “My family is in Florida, and several times I’ve had to go eight to 12 months without seeing them because I can’t leave, which is difficult on us.”
The property has no access to electricity. If a horse gets injured or needs to be blanketed at night, club members have to shine car fog lights into the field.
Something has to give, possibly as soon as 30 days from now. A woman in California owns the land the club uses for its headquarters at no extra cost. The land is for sale, and it’s not expensive. If it is sold, the club may have up to one month to find new dwellings for its horses.
“The only place where we’d have to take them is our coach’s place in Oklahoma City,” Burke said. “But our trailer is only big enough for two horses, so we’d have to make 10 trips there and back. We wouldn’t even know if he’d have room.”
Inheriting a mess
The driveway into OSU Polo Club’s facility is a long gravel road littered with holes and bumps. Cars with low ground clearance or two-wheel drive zigzag across to arrive at the equally unstable parking zone. Burke said club members recently filled in a six-foot wide, two-foot deep pothole with $800 worth of gravel.
The arena in which the varsity and junior varsity teams compete and practice is fenced with untreated plywood. Each board will wear down over time and need replacement.
Winds cause the dirt inside to pile at the northwest corner, and every two months, 10 club members shovel it back to the rest of the 45,000 square-foot arena over three eight-hour days.
This is not a place OSU is eager to promote or invest in, Burke said. Meanwhile, upgrades are in motion for the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center, including a second covered arena.
“A part of me wants to have university spirit and be happy for them, but another part … wonders why I have to come out at midnight and shovel water to see if we can play,” Burke said. “We’re not asking for that much. The use of a tractor to help us move dirt once a semester would be appreciated.”
Grievances for lack of support can’t be dismissed with the “equestrian is under the athletic department and polo is not” argument. The OSU Rodeo Team receives funding as part of the Ferguson College of Agriculture umbrella. Texas Tech’s polo club got itself categorized as a fraternity and sorority to get more money. Burke looked into every possible loophole and was quickly denied.
“I was willing to do anything we needed because anyone is welcome here. Anyone can be a club member. Anyone can come ride – faculty, staff, students, supporters,” Burke said. “It’s a little hurtful that everyone is completely ignoring the most inclusive equine club they could have.”
Unbeknownst to Burke, OSU offered to help the club, in part, in 2018. Officers signed a 10-year lease for a new property, but they failed to share that information with their successors. Burke discovered this in 2021 after going through old records.
OSU agreed to install water and electricity, too. The club’s biggest problems could be solved.
The catch?
The club first had to fundraise $40,000 to fence the property and agree to pay for utilities at an unknown price. Then, it had to raise another $200,000 to build the rest of the facility, including an arena. The 2018 officers started a $50,000 building through donations but repeatedly drew from it to pay vet bills.
Now, the club’s only methods of fundraising are the $400 membership dues that some can’t afford and the $10 parking fees at matches, and the university doesn’t help advertise the matches, despite the teams’ success, Burke said.
“The only people who come watch are family because people don’t know OSU has polo teams,” Burke said.
With no other options if it goes into debt again, Burke now knows the club can’t continue without significant financial help.
The stress of love
Time stretches out in front of Burke as it has since she took her first trial ride with the polo club; liberating and exhilarating, as she tries to understand how a game turned into a taxing obligation.
This is not what she signed up for when she was named President.
“Sharing the love of the sport is what I expected,” she said.
In early March, the women’s varsity team won a regional championship, and it participated in its second national tournament in Los Osos, California, a few weeks later. These are the most rewarding moments.
“It’s been fun,” Burke said. “I’ve met a lot of new people in the polo world to connect myself to new opportunities.”
But over the past three years, Burke has discovered the distance between the expectations of a club president and the reality – she is a CEO. Before this, she was solely focused on her own aspirations, working on her animal science pre-vet degree and two part-time jobs. Now, her work with OSU Polo Club takes up the majority of her time. Her year as President is the club’s first in which it didn’t overspend.
“If we want to be able to function, if we want our members to have nice things, if we want our horses to have their needs, then this has to be run like a business,” Burke said. “I expected fun and carefree, but as soon as I grasped the issues we had, I switched gears.”
The stress is real. Burke is exhausted and overwhelmed. This year will be her last as an officer.
“I can think one day that I have everything under control, and the next day two horses end up in the hospital, I have a $3,000 bill, three teams cancel on us and suddenly we’re out of money we needed,” Burke said. “There are 20 lives that solely rely on me to keep this thing running, and there are 35 club members that rely on me to make sure they can still compete in the sport they love.”
The reasons to go on are real, too. Burke confessed to the struggle of making connections before joining the club, especially during the peak of the pandemic when students met through masks and computer screens. The polo club has been the No. 1 source of joy for her and many other members.
That is what makes Oklahoma State University special, Burke said, but it can’t be lost.
“Everyone is welcome and everyone always will be,” Burke said.
It’s another day of practice. Burke walks to the mounting block – a rotting block of hay. She straps on her helmet, hops on Zebra, grabs a mallet and trots into the arena, and once again, Sydney Burke is at peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.