Perkins-Tryon Public Schools has been held up by disgruntled parents in Stillwater as an example of a school district that is doing it right and providing in-person instruction. But like every school district in the state, Perkins-Tryon schools continue to wrestle with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its students and the surrounding community.
After being in virtual learning for a week due to lack of staffing, students at P-T secondary schools will be back in the classroom Monday. Elementary students continued to have face-to-face instruction during the same period.
Although the district is returning to in-person instruction at all grade levels, there won’t be any bus service offered because all nine of the district’s bus drivers are under quarantine, Perkins-Tryon High School Principal Brandon Poteet said. The same situation existed the previous week, but the district was able to provide transportation for in-person students using coaches and other staff from the secondary schools who are licensed bus drivers.
Those personnel will be back in the classroom and won’t be able to take over bus routes, so families will have to provide their own transportation to and from school, Poteet said.
The district uses the same color-coded alert system based on viral transmission rates that every district in the state uses, but instead of using numbers for all of Payne County as Stillwater Public Schools does, P-T school officials have chosen to base their weekly determination on case
numbers for the district and the City of Perkins.
Perkins-Tryon also made a few other changes.
District officials issued a statement Sept. 3 stating they felt it was in the best interest of students to adjust the school reopening plan.
“Our goal is for our students to safely continue face to face instruction. Our kids need to be in school.
“Perkins-Tryon Public Schools reserves the right to adjust the COVID Awareness Level based on information that would indicate county numbers are not reflective of our community due to outbreaks in other parts of the county. If the new case numbers in Perkins allow it, we will be in school.”
The starting point for moving into level Orange 2, which triggers distance learning was increased from 25 to 40 cases per 100,000.
Extracurricular activities were allowed while offering face-to-face instruction no matter the alert level.
“If at some point it is no longer safe to continue face-to-face instruction, all extracurricular activities will cease,” a statement announcing the changes said.
Stillwater Public Schools’ administrators and board of education members made the decision to use countywide numbers because many of the district’s students live outside Stillwater’s city limits and Stillwater is a hub, attracting people from the surrounding area for employment, business, shopping and medical services.
Since the beginning of the school year, P-T parents and guardians have been asked to answer a series of screening questions for students before sending them to school each day. They aren’t required to submit documentation.
Masks have been required for students and teachers, with exemptions and accommodations as outlined in the Oklahoma State Board of Education’s Oklahoma School Safety Protocols.
The school year started at COVID-19 alert level Yellow, which allowed for in-person instruction but had moved in to the higher level Orange 1 by the end of August.
The district continued to offer in-person instruction at the higher alert level, but highlighted its enhanced cleaning protocols, trained employees on signs and symptoms of COVID-19, required all staff to take their temperature daily and report readings over 100.4 degrees to their supervisors and required staff to report any air travel or potential exposure to their supervisors.
By Sept. 4, Perkins had moved into alert level Orange 2 with more than 40, but less than 50 cases per 100,000, but the district announced it would continue allowing students the choice of face-to-face or distance learning based on what it called, “the very low number of positive cases in Perkins-Tryon Public Schools.”
Extracurricular activities would continue because in-person instruction was still taking place.
For the next two weeks, the district was at alert level Red with more than 50 cases per 100,000. Again, it opted to continue offering in-person learning as an option despite of the numbers for the town of Perkins and high case numbers for Payne County, citing low numbers of cases within the district. It would later drop to alert level Yellow or Orange 1 and stay there until November.
As cold weather moved into the area and activities moved indoors, the district asked for help and understanding from students participating in extracurricular activities and spectators in slowing the spread of the virus. They were asked to self-screen for symptoms, wear a mask and spread out in alternate rows. Facilities were held to 50% of their capacity.
Residents lobbied the City Commission in July to vote down a mask mandate.
The district entered level Red and moved into distance learning the week of Nov. 16 and announced it would stay in distance learning until the alert level dropped to level Orange 1.
“We have reviewed the number of cases in our community and county with local and state health authorities and determined it would be unsafe to continue face-to-face instruction,” it announced.
The district mentioned receiving text messages, emails and calls from the community as part of its decision-making process. Saying it had been determined the risk of spreading the virus during extracurricular was not as high as previously thought, the district announced they would continue even though face-to-face instruction was not being offered.
Devices and internet hotspots were sent home for students who needed them and free meals were made available for pick-up for all Perkins-Tryon students.
The students would remain in distance learning through the end of the fall semester.
The district reported on Dec. 18 that 541 students and 39 teachers had been quarantined over the course of the semester with 30 students and 9 teachers testing positive for the virus.
At that point, school officials calculated the number of average positive cases per day in Perkins at 187.52 per 100,000 per day, almost three times the county’s average of 67.6.
As the spring semester began, the P-T students remained in distance learning due to extremely high local case numbers. The district emphasized that it was looking only at numbers for the City of Perkins as it made decisions.
Noting that eight students and five school employees had tested positive for the virus in the previous 14 days, the district explained that each positive student causes 15 more students to be out due to contact tracing. The average employee who tests positive causes 25 elementary students or 65 secondary students to quarantine. The current number would have put more than 200 students and staff out of school.
Regarding community spread the district said: “The numbers are in, the 47 new positive cases in Perkins are the equivalent of 238 new cases each day on the Health Department COVID-19 Awareness scale. That makes Perkins one of the top 20 towns in the state of Oklahoma for the spread of COVID-19. … This is not about who is to blame. This is not about politics. This is about everyone in this community working together for our students. … Our school has always been a safe place for our kids to go and have their social, emotional, intellectual and nutritional needs met. It must continue to be a place to meet student needs, it must also be a safe place.”
The district challenged everyone in the community to commit to wearing a mask in public, watching their distance and washing their hands to get kids back in school no later than Jan. 25.
On Jan. 19, the district announced it would begin offering the option of face-to-face or distance learning for students.
It released a statement saying it had determined its COVID-19 policy was very effective at providing a safe school environment but had deficiencies in the process of returning students to face-to-face instruction. The decision was made to discontinue following Oklahoma State School Board recommendation and begin following CDC guidelines.
The number of new positive test results would not determine the level of protocols in Perkins-Tryon schools.
For the week ending Jan. 29, the district reported a total of 175 students – 12 positive and 163 quarantined – and 13 staff members – four positive and nine quarantined.
“As a result of the number of High School and Middle School teachers that are out due to COVID-19, we are unable to provide teachers or substitute teachers for all classes at those two sites,” the district announced.
Perkins-Tryon Public Schools is currently trying to hire more substitute teachers.
