This graphs shows the weekly COVID-19 alert levels since the beginning of the school year for Payne County as a whole. Stillwater Public Schools has held to making determinations about whether to hold in-person classes using numbers for the entire county. The district remains in distance learning at this time but has announced it will be releasing new safety protocols on Monday.

Perkins-Tryon Schools first opted to consider just the numbers for its immediate community then adjusted the trigger for a higher alert level, but has now announced it will drop standards developed by the Oklahoma State Board of Education. The district said elevated infection levels in Perkins pointed to keeping children in distance learning under OSBE guidelines so it will now follow recently-issued CDC guidelines. Provided